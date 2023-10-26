Global High-Performance Computing Market Size to Reach USD 84.86 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising need to streamline business processes, growing prominence of cloud computing coupled with rapid digitization trend. Another key factor further expected to augment revenue growth of the global high-performance computing (HPC) market in the near future is increasing adoption of high-performance computing in government entities. High-performance computing systems' capability to handle vast volumes of data at high speed is a key factor resulting in high deployment rate among government entities.

However, lack of awareness among SMEs about high-performance computing (HPC) is expected to hamper growth of the global high-performance computing market to some extent over the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 41.07 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 84.86 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Deployment, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Amazon Web Services Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global high-performance computing market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Some prominent players operating in the high-performance computing market are:

In April 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that High-Performance Computing and Artificial intelligence are driving vaccine research for COVID-19. Laboratory scientists depend mostly on immense computing capabilities of HPCs and supercomputers to operate complicated computational simulations converting large quantities of emerging COVID-19 information into a biological and biochemical model simulation. To greatly improve the development of new therapies and steps, such models accelerate comprehension of the virus's newest strain and the dynamic interactions of body even to micro-level.

Services are a pre-requisite in order to deploy high-performance computing and perform high computing effectively, which is driving growth of the service segment.

In terms of revenue share, the cloud-based segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of cloud-based high-performance computing services among end-users to minimize operating costs and increase data processing flexibility.

In terms of revenue, the government segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period since governments are rapidly implementing advanced IT solutions to enhance computing performance.

Growing deployment of high-performance computing for research and weather forecasting in countries in Asia Pacific is driving growth of the market in Asia Pacific, which is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Solutions Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cloud-based On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Healthcare Gaming Retail BFSI Government Manufacturing Education Transportation Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



