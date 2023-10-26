TaskUs Debuts As A “Major Contender” on Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for EMEA

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, was recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for EMEA. This marks a debut for TaskUs in the EMEA report; last year it scored “Major Contender” in the Americas Customer Management report, a title it retained in 2023.



TaskUs provides digital customer experience solutions that help clients across the globe build, protect, and grow their brands. The company’s more than 10 years of experience providing AI services enables it to supercharge teammates and build solutions such as TaskGPT that increase the quality and efficiency of its customer experience.

In 2022, the company acquired heloo, a leading European provider of digital customer service solutions, to enhance TaskUs’ delivery footprint and language capabilities and increase its European client base. Recently, the company opened a new site in Thessaloniki, Greece, with teammates who speak more than 30 languages.

"TaskUs has a diverse array of digital tools and an extensive network of technological partnerships to empower clients on their digital transformation journey. It is recognized for its flexible service delivery, market expertise, adaptability to volume fluctuations, and ease of doing business," stated David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group. "In 2022, TaskUs' EMEA operations grew significantly in both revenue and FTEs, serving clients in Germany, France, the UK & Ireland, and the Nordics in over 30 languages. As a result of its acquisition of Heloo, TaskUs expanded its delivery capabilities in Southern Europe and broadened its language support in European languages. Factors such as these have enabled TaskUs to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) EMEA – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

“As TaskUs continues to build out our European offering, it's great to have Everest Group’s recognition as a Major Contender in the region’s crowded support market,” said Phil Tomlinson, Divisional Vice President for TaskUs Global Offerings. “Europe is a key delivery hub for us, and we’re committed to growing our footprint and capabilities in the region to help our clients provide unparalleled service to their customers.”

Tomlinson continued, “Our integration of heloo, along with our new site in Greece, bring significant language and technology proficiency to the world’s largest technology companies, global enterprises, and disruptive startups. We’re pleased about our tractioour traction with new and existing engagements and look forward to continued progress in the region.”

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

