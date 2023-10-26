World Top 100 Motion Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers Directory 2023

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Motion Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers in the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Top 100 motion upholstered furniture manufacturers in the World offers a bird's-eye view of the global motion upholstered furniture competitive landscape.

The study also outlines the average incidence of motion on the total upholstered furniture produced by the top 100 companies, on a global level and by area.

For the considered companies, the information provided includes:

Ranking by motion upholstered furniture turnover

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Motion upholstered furniture sales for the last available year (mostly 2022)

Number of Employees

Company's Website

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oosv85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment