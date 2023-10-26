3D Secure Authentication Market Size worth $1.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ 3D Secure Authentication Market Size and Forecast (2021–2028), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Component (Solution and Services), End-User (Banks and Merchant and Payment Processor), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.55 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $1.30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the 3D secure authentication market is driven by growth in e-commerce platforms globally and increase in online frauds associated with payments. Due to the adoption of advanced technologies, there has been a rise in digital payment methods across the world. The rise in digital payment methods has also boosted a threat of online frauds.





Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 0.55 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Component, End User, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





3D Secure (3DS) is commonly known by branded names such as MasterCard Identity Check, Visa Secure, Diners Club ProtectBuy, and American Express SafeKey. This authentication technology needs customers to complete an additional step of authentication with their card issuer bank in the course of making a payment. The technology protects the end user from fraud and other illegal activities while making payments highly secure. Globally, the penetration of 3D secure authentication is boosting with an aim to mitigate fraud and make online shopping safer. This increase urges the regions to adopt this technology. For instance, in Europe, a strong customer authentication regulation is needed to use 3D secure for the card payments. Although 3D Secure authentication technology is optional in majority regions across the world, nevertheless it can still be used as a method to control fraud.

Factors such as increase in e-commerce and m-commerce sales across the world is increasing pertaining to boom in the sales of smartphones and internet penetration. With growth in online shopping portals and availability of online payment methods, there is a significant rise in online frauds. This factor is driving the adoption of 3D authentication technology. Moreover, emergence of 3D secure 2.0 and high prospects in Asian economies are further projected to provide plenty of growth opportunities to the 3D secure authentication technology providers.

In 2020, North America led the global 3D secure authentication market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. North America has seen significant technological advances, which has resulted in highly competitive markets. Governments in the region are focusing on enhancing and securing online payment process. Also, the governments in various countries of North America, including the US, have increased the overall investment in research & development (R&D). In North America, the US is the leading market as it occupies 85% of the market share in the North America 3D secure authentication market. The need for better security in e-commerce transactions has grown in the US in the recent years. As merchants across the US began adopting EMV technology at point-of-sale (POS) terminals, committing card fraud in person became more difficult. In response to this, criminals started migrating to online domain.

North America is known for having the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government policies that foster innovation and enhance internet infrastructure. As a result, every factor affecting the region's industrial performance obstructs its economic development. In 2020, the US has become the world's worst-affected country as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing governments to impose a number of limitations on businesses in the country in an attempt to contain the disease's spread. However, the closure of businesses and public activities has not created a direct impact on the market, as during the pandemic, the adoption of e-commerce channel has been boosted significantly, leading to increase in online payment modes.





Global 3D Secure Authentication Market: Segmental Overview

The global 3D secure authentication market is segmented based on component, and end user. Based on component, market is segmented as Solution, and Services On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as Banks, and Merchant and Payment Processor. Further, based on geography, the 3D Secure Authentication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America led the 3D Secure Authentication market in 2020 with a market share of 35.31%, followed by North America and Europe. In 2020, China commanded a 34.77 percent share of the Asia Pacific automatic tube clean system market. Furthermore, China has the ability to produce large quantities of automotive components, such as elastic rubber balls, at a lower cost, giving it a competitive advantage over other countries.





Global 3D Secure Authentication Market: Competitive Landscape

iZealiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., UL LLC, RS Software, Ravelin Technology Ltd, mSignia Inc, Modirum, AsiaPay Limited, ASEE Group, GPayments Pvt. Ltd., and Netcetera are among the leading players profiled in the 3D Secure Authentication market report. Several other essential 3D Secure Authentication market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Recent Developments:



In 2021: Netcetera and Nok Nok Labs have entered a partnership to offer delegated authentication solutions to merchants and payment providers for addressing PSD2-SCA and 3DS 2.x protocols compliance.

In 2021: Gpayments has developed a new solution to address usability issues surrounding Verified by Visa, MasterCard SecureCode and JCB J/Secure authenticated purchases.

In 2021: AsiaPay has partnered with Zip to support PayDollar merchants in Australia to enable “buy now, pay later” option to their customers for their purchases.





