Pipefy Announces AWS Marketplace Availability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy today announced the availability of its no-code business process automation solution in the AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). A global leader in business workflow automation, Pipefy can now offer its customers simplified procurement and quick deployment of its solution via the AWS Marketplace, including consolidated billing.



Pipefy delivers a leading process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes HR, procurement, finance and customer-facing processes with short time to value. According to Dasa, a major LATAM healthcare company , Pipefy has increased its efficiency by 295% in supply chain request management. Pipefy’s no-code solution drastically reduces the need for technical resources to deploy, customize, and maintain business applications.

“Pipefy’s availability in the AWS Marketplace streamlines the procurement process, making it even easier for organizations already leveraging the power of AWS to use Pipefy to improve their workflow automation process,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and Founder of Pipefy.



Earlier this year, Pipefy also joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to receive focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, and the means to accelerate the sales cycle. The program also provides better customer outreach and further solidifies the commitment between AWS and Pipefy.

For more information, please visit the Pipefy AWS Marketplace listing here or visit Pipefy .



Pipefy delivers a leading workflow automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its workflow automation and no-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and process excellence for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in November, 2022. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

