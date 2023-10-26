China Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers Directory

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top 100 furniture manufacturers in China offers a bird's eye view of the furniture competitive landscape in China with an analysis of the 100 leading furniture producers.

The information provided includes:

  • Ranking by Company's turnover
  • Company name and group
  • Total turnover for the last available year (mostly 2022)
  • Number of Employees
  • Product portfolio
  • Company's Website

Furniture production and exports trends 2013-2022 in China enrich the analysis.

