Konica Minolta Wins Best MPS Support by an OEM

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced it has received the Best MPS Support by an OEM Award for the company’s managed print services provided by its dealer channel at this year’s Managed Print Services Association​ (MPSA) Leadership Awards. The award recognizes Konica Minolta’s support of its dealer channel selling managed print services, in addition to its support of pricing, programs and additional solutions around document management, document workflow and business document processes. The awards were presented to winners during a LinkedIn.com live-stream event on October 17.

“Our dealer partners are instrumental in our innovation efforts and continue to help us become stronger in the marketplace, whether it’s through security or cloud services – and even as we look to AI and how that will drive predictive maintenance and predictive workflows in the future for our customers,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “We are so grateful to be a part of the MPSA and honored to be recognized by this award.”

“Big congratulations to Konica Minolta on the win this year,” said Eric Crump, President and Executive Board Member, Managed Print Services Association. “Reading through this year’s submissions, it was clear how much more OEMs do than make and sell devices, and it was no easy task for the judges to choose a winner. I want to thank Konica Minolta for being a MPSA member and for its excellent submission, and Laura Blackmer for her and her team’s work on our committees, especially on security. Together we can really make a difference in our industry.”

Established in 2010, the MPSA Leadership Awards honor those companies that have excelled in various areas related to the managed print field. MPSA members and non-members alike were encouraged to submit applications for evaluation and scoring by an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry leaders who were chosen from the MPSA membership and led by members of the MPSA Executive Committee to ensure impartiality and adherence to guidelines. The company that scored highest in each category was deemed winner of the respective award, with honorable mention given to the company with the second highest award. Winners serve as shining examples of commitment and expertise in the managed print services community.

The 30-minute video of the MPSA Leadership Awards event can be viewed here.



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Managed Print Services Association

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit http://www.yourmpsa.org/.

# # # # #

Attachments