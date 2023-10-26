Dining Table Market Size to Hit USD 11.91 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dining table market size was valued at USD 7.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 7.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Dining tables are available in various shapes, price ranges, and functionalities. They offer an aesthetic look in the dining spaces. With new and evolving trends for renovation and a preference for contemporary designs for lunch, tabletops are set to propel the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Dining Table Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dining-table-market-106138

List of Key Players Profiled in the Dining Table Market:

GLOBAL FURNITURE USA (U.S.)

KOKUYO Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ethan Allen Global, Inc. (U.S.)

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (India)

B&B ITALIA SPA (Italy)

Sunpan Trading & Importing, Inc. (Canada)

CB2 (U.S.)

Steelcase Inc. (U.S.)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (U.S.)

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 11.91 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 7.45 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 89 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Table Shape

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Dining Table Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Infrastructural Facilities to Drive Product Demand Increasing Adoption of Luxury Furniture Products to Accelerate Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Requirement for Large-Sized Dining Tables In The Infrastructural Facilities To Drive Market Trajectory

Growth in the number of infrastructural facilities related to restaurants, coffee shops, canteens, bars, and pubs is anticipated to drive dining table market growth. These facilities require large-sized dining tables. In addition, the adoption of luxury furniture items is set to propel the market growth.

However, instances of skin irritation due to long usage of lounge tables with chemical-based finishes is expected to hamper the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dining-table-market-106138

COVID-19 Impact:

Closure Of Upholstery Shops And Finishing Stores Due To The Restrictions Slowed Down The Market Growth

The restrictions due to the pandemic led to the closure of upholstery shops and finishing stores impacted the product demand negatively. With the upliftment of restrictions, the furniture shops started reopening which supported the market growth globally. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S., the restrictions related to COVID-19 led to a reduction in sales reaching USD 3,939 million in April 2020 from USD 10,380 million in January 2020 for the U.S. furniture and home furnishing stores.

Segmentation

Backed By Consumer Demand For Engineered Furniture Items, Wood Is Set To Lead The Segment

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and others. Consumer demand for engineered wooden tables and chairs has resulted in the wood segment being the leading part of the segment in the market. The demand for steel lunch benchtops in the corporates and restaurants is supporting the demand for steel-based material.

Backed By Easy Availability, Rectangular Segment Is Set To Lead The Market

By table shape, the market is divided into oval, rectangular, round, and square. The rectangular-shaped tables are set to hold a dominant share due to the availability of diverse shapes and sizes.

Owing To the Consumption Of Multifunctional Tables, the Residential Segment Is Set To Lead The Market

According to the end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment holds a major market share owing to the consumption of multifunctional tables and minimalistic designs.

On the basis of regional ground, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Owing to the Consumption Of Wooden Furniture Items, Asia Pacific Is Expected To Lead The Market Share

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global dining table market share with a valuation of USD 3.36 billion in the year 2022. The valuation and dominance are backed by the enhanced consumption of wooden furniture items in China and India.

The need for replacing products and house renovation trends in the household of Canada and the U.S. is driving the market growth in North America.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/dining-table-market-106138

Competitive Landscape

Market Players to Gain Competitive Edge by Offering Innovative Designs

Key industry players in the dining table market have been focusing on offering innovative designs to expand their customer base globally. In February 2023, Steelcase, Inc. collaborated with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to launch various products such as dining chairs, tables, and desks, called Racine Collection. These products are of high performance as they are made up of high-quality fabrics, materials, and tweaks for better comfort and use.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Dining Table Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Material (Value) Wood Metal Plastic Others By Table Shape (Value) Oval Rectangular Round Square By End-user (Value) Residential Commercial By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dining-table-market-106138

Key Industry Development

May 2023: Serena & Lily launched a new collection of furniture products including the Bamileke Side table, Hanging chair, Rivera Side chair, and Pacifica Outdoor sofa in the U.S. The new collection was launched by the ‘Serena & Lily Hospitality’ trade program.

Read Related Insights:

Furniture Rental Service Market to Worth USD 142.91 Billion by 2030 | With a 9.07% CAGR

Outdoor Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 72.80 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.30% CAGR

Furniture Market on Track to Reach $780.43 Billion by 2030 | A Comprehensive 190-Page Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment