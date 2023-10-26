Allison Williams, Tony Goldwyn, and More Come Together for Star-Studded Lava for Good Podcast Launch Event in NYC

Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands is available on all popular podcast streaming platforms







NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, an extraordinary lineup of talent came together for an exclusive red carpet event celebrating the launch of Lava for Good’s newest podcast. Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands stars Allison Williams (M3GAN, Get Out, Girls), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal, King Richard), Barry Scheck (Innocence Project co-founder), and Jason Flom (Lava for Good and Lava Media co-founder). The series was executive produced by Williams and was narrated and created by Allison Flom.

Guests at the invitation-only event were treated to drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and the evening culminated in a special live reading from the cast. Lava for Good thanks iHeartPodcasts and Galaxy Gives for making this event possible.

Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands reimagines America’s very first murder trial, in modern language, based on historical court records. Through Allison Flom’s narration and dramatized courtroom reenactment and flashbacks, the audience is drawn into 18th-century Manhattan, listening in as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr team up to defend their well-heeled client from a charge of murdering his fiancée.

Flom uncovered Elma’s shocking story while working as an NYC tour guide. She was stunned to discover that the well where the young woman met her tragic end over two centuries ago still exists, concealed in the basement of a Soho clothing store. Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands showcases Elma’s story and the courageous women who rallied for justice on her behalf — women who have been largely erased from history.

Fans can listen to Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands on the iHeartRadio app, at www.lavaforgood.com and on all popular podcast streaming platforms.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences, amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions and inspiring action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts, produced in association with Signal Co. No1, has been downloaded over 50 million times and is credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, hosted by leading experts, attorneys, activists, formerly incarcerated persons, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Bone Valley, Earwitness, Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, The War on Drugs, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all popular podcast platforms.

