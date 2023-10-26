Kombucha Market Insights: Unveiling CAGR of 19.8% and US$ 13.00 billion 2030 Projections for Fermented Tea-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential health benefits and unique flavor profile. It is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY), which converts the sugar into alcohol and organic acids.

Due to its congruence with health and wellness trends, its distinctive flavor options, and its status as a non-alcoholic, plant-based, and low-sugar alternative, the future of the kombucha business is positive. Kombucha manufacturers are likely to take advantage of these trends as customer preferences continue to change and create cutting-edge products that appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences, which will help the kombucha market expand.

Key Highlights –

In February 2022, Remedy, a UK-based kombucha company, announced the addition of a brand-new flavor to its lineup. On World Kombucha Day, Remedy Kombucha Wild Berry is available just in time to celebrate the fizzy beverage.

Analyst View –

There is an increasing demand for natural, functional beverages as people place more emphasis on their health and wellness. With its probiotics and possible benefits for digestive health, kombucha fits in with these trends. The non-alcoholic beverage kombucha appeals to individuals looking for a drink with a similar richness of flavors and a pleasurable drinking experience as typical alcoholic beverages.

Detailed Segmentation:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Original/Regular, Flavored

By Distribution Channel- Supermarket/Hypermarket, Health Store, Convenience Store and Online Channel Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The prominent player operating in the kombucha market includes:

GT’s Living Foods

PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita)

Health-Ade

Humm Kombucha LLC

Hain Celestial

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Revive Kombucha

Makana Beverages Inc.

NessAlla Kombucha.

Key trends in the Kombucha market:

Health and Wellness Focus: Kombucha is often perceived as a healthier alternative to traditional sugary sodas. Consumers are drawn to Kombucha's probiotic content and potential digestive health benefits. This trend aligns with the broader wellness movement.

