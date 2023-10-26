The YMCAs of Québec Foundation reaches goal of $150,000 in support of the vulnerable in Québec City

Photo credit : Josée Dutil Photographe

Back row, L-R: Stéphane Breton, Mario Bédard, Laurie Gagnon, Pierre-Olivier Brassard, François Moreau, Myranie Tremblay, Stéphane Vaillancourt. Front row, L-R: Daniel Gagné, Daniele MacKinnon, Francis Lessard.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd edition of the "Un Univers à Aimer" benefit cocktail on October 12 was a resounding success. The event, presented by Québecor, Mallette, and Caisse Desjardins de Québec, highlighted the YMCA's inspiring work with vulnerable people in the Saint-Roch district. The event raised $150,000, enabling the YMCA to consolidate youth initiatives. Programs that provide young people in the Saint-Roch community with important opportunities to develop their independence and sense of belonging.

Photo credit : Josée Dutil

Left to right : Mario Bédard-Mallette, Philippe Desroches-Québecor, Stéphane Breton- Caisse Desjardins de Québec

In a gymnasium transformed by lights and decked out with a dozen gourmet food stations, Gaëlle delivered touching testimony on how the YMCA has had a positive impact on her life, enabling her to develop essential skills to succeed in school.

Photo credit : Catherine Tétreault

Gaelle, Participant at YMCA of Saint-Roch.

"These experiences have opened up new perspectives and allowed me to meet people who have been invaluable support throughout my school career." —Gaëlle



Mario Bédard, President of The YMCAs of Québec Foundation, delivered a rallying speech on the importance of building a just and equitable society, and the positive impact of The YMCA in the community.

"I'm involved with The YMCAs because they respond concretely to the current issues facing our society. By supporting our young people, newly arrived families to Quebec, the marginalized, and the vulnerable, the YMCA contributes directly to building a more just and equitable society. For me, it's a way of giving back and contributing to the development of the community in which I was born and raised.” —Mario Bédard, President of the Board of Directors, Mallette S.E.N.C.R.L., Chartered Professional Accountants.

The Foundation would like to extend its deepest thanks to the generous donors, service partners and volunteers of the business community who answered the call. Thanks to their support and commitment, the YMCA can:

help some 50 young people stay in school through our Alternative Suspension program.

reach over 100 young people through our TeenZone activities.

facilitate the integration of some 20 young people from vulnerable backgrounds into our Day Camp; and,

offer positive-action opportunities to over 100 people, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Photo credit : Catherine Tétreault

Room overview.

Presenters: Caisse Desjardins de Québec, Mallette, and Québecor

Auction Sponsor: Les Constructions Bé-con Inc.

Cocktail Sponsor: Agence Théo, Harnois Énergies, Beneva, Crakmedia and GM Développement.

Corporate Sponsors: Sun Life, Novatize, Scotiabank/Roynat, National Bank Financial - Groupe Conseil Khalil, Gestion privée Desjardins, Edgenda, Tectra Tech QI Inc.

Bronze Partner: Centrale des syndicats du Québec/CSQ, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Caron et Guay, Fiera Capital Gestion privée, Manulift, XPN Québec Inc., Structures Fabrec Inc., Construction Génix Inc.

About The YMCAs of Québec and its Foundation

In existence for more than 170 years, The YMCAs of Québec is a unique charitable organization. Its mission: to inspire and encourage all people to fulfill their potential, thrive, and contribute to the community. The YMCAs of Québec offers programs, both virtually and in-person in more than 30 locations across the province. It also operates The YMCA International Language School, The YMCA Residence for Asylum Seekers and Camp YMCA Kanawana.

The first YMCA in North America, The YMCAs of Québec has been active in Montreal since 1851. Its impact extends to more than 13 boroughs on the island.

Since 1984, and thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and donors, The YMCAs of Québec Foundation has supported the YMCA's mission by raising awareness of the impact of its community work and raising the funds to sustain it.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71850d20-4406-461b-b295-692e453de64c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a21e5be3-a456-4de5-a5d8-ae654c2368d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dbe7bb4-bcf8-42ee-b2df-344ce10b3c7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e699c023-10e6-478f-8ff1-50787e9e2621