Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a third interim dividend of 6.34p per share, representing an increase of 5.7% on the equivalent dividend of 6.00p paid in respect of the previous financial year.

The dividend will be paid on 29 December 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 December 2023. The ex-dividend date is 30 November 2023.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, this increased level of dividend is expected to be at least maintained for the fourth interim dividend. This is therefore expected to result in a total dividend of 2023 of at least 25.20p, an increase of 5% on the Company’s 2022 dividend. This follows the 26% increase in dividends for 2022 compared to 2021.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

26 October 2023