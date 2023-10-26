INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates AT&T Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – T

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”) (NYSE: T) breached their fiduciary duties to AT&T and its shareholders. If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AT&T’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage AT&T in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to AT&T, and whether AT&T and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On July 26, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were investigating potential health risks from lead-sheathed telecom cables used for decades by AT&T, among other telecom companies.

If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may have legal claims against AT&T’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

