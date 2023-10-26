New Honeygain Survey Sheds Light on a Shift in Working Habits

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key takeaway from the Honeygain survey is that over 41% of respondents have a side hustle at present. A third of these respondents were motivated to pursue side hustles to cultivate their overall income. The remaining respondents established a side hustle to pursue their passion, gain new knowledge, or pay off debts.

It is a natural behavior once the cost of living is observed. In the UK, the vast majority of people reported they experienced a sharp increase in the cost of living throughout 2022. Declining rates of disposable income force people to look for cost-effective ways to earn additional revenue and sustain their living conditions.

Almost half of Honeygain’s respondents who receive additional income revealed that they are actively planning to turn their side hustle into full-time employment. The increased flexibility in working hours among other factors can be the most significant influence on such decisions.

In addition, a fifth of people who gain additional income said that they have considered this option but have yet to pursue it actively. Only 10% of respondents disclosed that turning their side hustle into a full-time job is impossible due to financial reasons.

Since the global economy was confronted with rising inflation levels and the rapid increase in the cost of living last year, many have resorted to supplementing their income with additional revenue streams. Additionally, employers notice an upward trend in employees feeling burned out, which might add to why people look for other possibilities to increase their income.

