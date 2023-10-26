Snom Americas Endorses Telecommunications Innovation at Jeff Pulver’s VON: Evolution and VON: Builder Events

TIGARD, Ore., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom Americas has announced its support for VON: Evolution and VON: Builder, a three-day gathering of forward-thinking telecom industry executives and developers curated by telecom luminary and Vonage founder Jeff Pulver. The two events are scheduled for October 31 - November 2, 2023, in New York City, with the developer-focused VON: Builder set for October 31, 2023, in the New York offices of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, followed by VON: Evolution at City Winery on November 1st and 2nd.



The two pioneering events underscore a collaborative vision for the enduring evolution of telephony, reminiscent of the groundbreaking endeavors of Alexander Graham Bell, carried forward by Pulver in the digital realm.

VON: Evolution and VON: Builder will facilitate a confluence of industry stalwarts, innovators, and stakeholders to explore and shape the telecom ecosystem's evolving dynamics. By supporting these events, Snom Americas is extending its commitment to a vibrant, forward-thinking telecom landscape that seamlessly melds the time-tested functionality of desk and wireless phones with emerging telecommunication technologies.

"Our support of VON: Evolution and VON: Builder, with Jeff Pulver, amplifies our commitment to champion an innovative telecom ecosystem,” said Marc Magliano, Vice President Channel Business for the Americas. “With the cessation of Bell Labs, a void in telephony advancement was created, yet the VON events historically carried the torch for innovation in telephony. VON: Evolution and VON: Builder are worthy successors to that tradition, and we are honored to be a part of this visionary endeavor.”

For over 25 years, Jeff Pulver has been at the forefront of a telecom renaissance, envisioning and driving the sector toward a future brimming with potential. His groundbreaking efforts in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) notably parallel Bell’s innovative strides in the early days of the telephone. Pulver’s advocacy for internet freedom and his foundational role in the VoIP sphere, exemplified by the establishment of Vonage and the historical “Pulver Order” by the FCC, echo Bell's transformative impact on the telecom sector.

“The alliance with Snom Americas amplifies our joint mission to nurture and advance the telecom sector,” said Jeff Pulver. “By fusing tradition with innovation, we strive to uphold the relevance and utility of desk phones amidst the burgeoning digital communication domain."

“Snom Americas welcomes all interested parties to participate in the discourse and exploration destined to redefine the telecom industry at VON: Evolution and VON: Builder. Together, let’s champion the future of telecommunications, fortified by the indelible legacy and modern-day innovation of desk and wireless telephony,” added Magliano.

