Astra Energy Inc., Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc. and Holcomb Energy Systems LLC Are Joining at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sponsored by Camper and Moretti Yacht Group

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) an innovative clean and renewable energy solution provider, together with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“HES”) and Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc. (“SETI”), is exhibiting at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (“FLIBS”), sponsored by Camper and Moretti Yacht Group, today through Oct. 29, 2023.

FLIBS 2023 is the world’s largest boat show, promoting luxury, innovation, sustainable initiatives, and cutting-edge designs. The event provides an ideal opportunity to debut the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”) and the SETI Power Pack, both breakthrough technologies that will cut fuel consumption and harmful emissions — a “sea-change” in power use for the marine industry.

This is Astra’s first exposure into the marine industry through Camper and Moretti Yacht Group, addressing the growing demand for sustained and sustainable energy for the maritime community. The projected $20.62 billion (by 2032) yacht industry relies on the pioneering of new technology solutions to reduce the sector’s impact on the ocean. The potential exists to introduce a whole new alternative to traditional diesel.

Astra is also excited to congratulate HES and Dr. Robert Holcomb, who received a nomination for the Marine Research Hub Innovation and Sustainability Award. The award considers organizations that are advancing innovative and sustainable practices that reduce their impact on the marine environment.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets, identifying viable market opportunities, and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

