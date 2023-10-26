Build Relationships that Drive Revenue at Transform 2023, Hosted by Showpad

Discover the trends shaping the industry and hear first-hand from sales enablement experts at Stanley Black & Decker, Kaiser Permanente, Regal Rexnord, and LastPass, on how to unlock sales potential at Showpad’s Transform 2023



CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad , the global leader in sales enablement technology, has opened registration for its annual conference: Transform 2023 . Set to take place virtually on November 8-9, 2023, the event will explore the evolving landscape of sales enablement and key trends that are shaping the future of customer relationships and revenue engagement — and how Showpad customers are extracting tangible value in the here and now.

Buyers today are increasingly knowledgeable about products and services, meaning that traditional sales methods no longer work effectively. Transform attendees will gain valuable insight from Showpad customers, partners, and executive leadership into the strategies and tactics that will help them adapt to new buyer expectations, create engaging relationships, and build customer trust. They will learn:

How sellers can stay one step ahead of the smartest generations of buyers yet.

What to do when the age-old sales techniques no longer engage buyers.

Why now is the time to consolidate—strip back the siloed tech stack and free sales orgs from the proliferation of apps, platforms and programs.



Innovators from Showpad’s global customer base will take to the ‘stage’ to share examples of their best-in-class sales enablement deployments. Between them, attendees will get an inside look at: taking a sales enablement program from good to great in under seven months; gamifying seller engagement and boosting sales enablement adoption across the sales org; managing a content library through multiple acquisitions; and creating dazzling tradeshow experiences.

Attendees will hear from:

Hendrik Isebaert , Chief Executive Officer at Showpad

, Chief Executive Officer at Showpad Tony Grout , Chief Product Officer at Showpad

, Chief Product Officer at Showpad Patricia Westfall , Senior Manager of Sales Capability Planning and Enablement at Kaiser Permanente

, Senior Manager of Sales Capability Planning and Enablement at Kaiser Permanente Luke Cochran , Manager, Sales Enablement at LastPass

, Manager, Sales Enablement at LastPass Christine Wimmer, Director of Corporate Training & Field Marketing and Luke Pagel, Sales Enablement Program Specialist, at Regal Rexnord



Transform will feature a partner showcase with enablement experts from Domino — a leading global industrial printing brand, and Infuse Medical — an award-winning digital agency that serves biotech, pharma and medical device companies. From exceptional interactive experiences to guided selling apps, the showcase will demonstrate the art of the possible, evoking the limitless potential that Showpad in conjunction with its partner network can realize, helping customers tackle their unique challenges and fulfill their individual goals.

“Transform 2023 comes fresh off the back of our recent recognition by Forrester as the only traditional sales enablement vendor to be named a Leader in the Sales Readiness Wave. We’re excited to share our guidance on how the right sales enablement strategies and solutions can build customer relationships that drive revenue at your own organization,” said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad.

“Buyer behavior is evolving rapidly. They’re becoming smarter and more discerning, and the old ways of reaching them are no longer effective,” continues Hendrik. “But we’re breaking through the barriers and guiding our customers toward the future of building successful—and moreover profitable—buyer relationships.”

Tony Grout, CPO at Showpad, adds: “New technologies, such as generative AI, have emerged at pace over the past year, and they’re impacting how we work and what our customers expect from us. In the face of this evolution, one thing has become clear: the days of transactional selling are numbered. Sellers can no longer show up with the same information their customers can find online or extract from a chatbot. There’s a new premium on building trust through empathetic and authentic interactions. Sellers need more help from AI than ever—specifically to augment their uniquely human capabilities, and Showpad is poised to provide the necessary innovation at every stage of the sales journey.”

Sales, marketing and enablement professionals will walk away from Transform with actionable learnings on how to build buyer-seller relationships that drive revenue. Registration is open now: https://www.showpad.com/transform-2023/

