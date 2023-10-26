Global Primary Cells Market to Witness Growth at 11.41% CAGR to Accrue USD 2.88 Bn by 2030, with North America Dominating the Industry Due to Technological Advancements, States Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Primary Cells Market size was recorded at USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 2.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.41% through the forecast period of 2023-2030. Due to the importance of primary cell cultures in in-vivo settings, they are gaining popularity for in vitro testing and drug screening. Primary cell cultures are increasingly being used for in vitro testing and drug screening due to their precision, specificity, reproducibility, and technological advancements in their maintenance and production.

Using primary cells for toxicity and efficacy screening of potential drug candidates can decrease the reliance on animal testing while enhancing the precision of the initial drug screening process. With their high-quality contextual models of normal cell physiology and signaling, disease, and therapeutic drugs, these cells are starting to become a crucial tool in cell and molecular biology research. They are important for understanding the biology of cancer and screening potential anticancer drugs. For examining medication response and toxicity, primary cell cultures are more pertinent since they maintain the genetic and phenotypic characteristics of the cells in vivo.

Trending Now: Advanced Gene Editing Methodology Empowers the Next Wave of Cell and Gene Therapies

A novel strategy for genetically engineering cells promises considerable advancements over existing techniques in terms of speed, effectiveness, and cellular toxicity reduction. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania conducted a study that suggests the strategy may also be used to produce cutting-edge cell treatments for cancer and other diseases.

Global Primary Cells Market Overview:

Report Attributes Details Revenue CAGR CAGR of 11.41% from 2023–2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.88 Billion By Origin Hematopoietic Cells

Skin Cells

Liver Cells

Renal Cells

Skeletal and Muscle Cells By Type Human Primary Cells

Animal Primary Cells By End-User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes Regions and Countries Covered North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2018 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Competitive Landscape

Several companies in the global primary cells market are prioritizing acquisitions as their main strategy for business expansion. For instance, in April 2023, AnaBios Corporation acquired Cell Systems, expanding its distinctive collection of human tissues and cells. This acquisition empowers researchers to expedite drug discovery and deepen their comprehension of cell biology through an extensive array of biologically pertinent tools.

Prominent companies in the global primary cells industry include:

AnaBios Corporation

Cell Biologics, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

InvivoGen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PBS Biotech Inc

PromoCell GmbH

StemBioSys

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ZenBio, Inc.

BioIVT

STEMCELL Technologies

Growing Importance of Hematopoietic Cells in Modern Biomedical Research to Boost Market Growth

Based on origin, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global primary cells market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.12% over the estimated period of 2023-2030. An increase in cases of blood cancer and a parallel rise in stem cell research initiatives are attributable to this significant growth. Hematopoietic cells have assumed a pivotal role in comprehending the intricate biochemical pathways of tumor cells and evaluating the efficacy of diverse pharmaceutical compounds, underlining their significance in contemporary biomedical research.

Demand for Human Primary Cells to Soar in the Development of Cancer Therapies

In terms of type, the human primary cells segment led the global primary cells market in 2022 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 11.86% over the forecast timeline of 2023-2030. The substantial rise in demand for human primary cells is mainly attributable to their vital role in the development of cutting-edge cancer therapies. Additionally, increased financial backing for R&D initiatives in the field of cell therapy further bolsters the prominence of this segment.

Development of Promising Cancer Therapies to Drive Primary Cells Market Expansion

Over the years, there has been continuous research and development into potential cancer medicines and cures. This initiative encompasses the exploration and development of treatments like checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies. Although they have been refined to be more targeted and less harmful to healthy cells, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are still prominently employed to treat cancer. Natural remedies and medicinal plants are increasingly being used to cure cancer. In preclinical studies, a few plant chemicals have demonstrated promising anticancer action, and scientists are now investigating how they might be used to treat the illness.

Additionally, to raise the efficacy of existing treatments, lessen side effects, and increase the survival rates of cancer patients, researchers and businesses are consistently investigating new strategies and enhancing existing ones. This continued effort contributes significantly to the burgeoning growth of the market.

North America to Lead Market Owing to Growing Adoption of Cutting-edge Technologies

North America is estimated to lead the global primary cells market in the upcoming years, accruing a valuation of USD 1.16 billion by 2030. The regional market is experiencing sizable growth driven by prevalent efforts for constructing 3D models and adopting cutting-edge technologies such as gene editing and organ-on-a-chip technology. These advancements are enhancing the precision and efficiency of primary cell research.

Additionally, there is a rising interest in employing primary cells to create cell-based therapeutics for spinal cord injuries and heart disease, as well as devising specialized treatments for cancer and other disorders. Additionally, current trends in the use of primary cells in the region point to the continuation of the development and application of cutting-edge methods in primary cell research as well as an increased emphasis on the advancement of individualized and targeted disease therapies.

