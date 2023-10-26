Frozen Pizza Market Flourishes: PMI Captures Market Values at US$ 31.9 Billion with CAGR of 3.7%

Covina, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “The Frozen Pizza Market accounted for US$ 21.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 31.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%.”

What is Frozen Pizza? How Big It is Frozen Pizza Market Size and Share?

Overview:

The concept of frozen pizza originated in the mid-20th century, gaining popularity as frozen food technology advanced and consumer preferences shifted towards convenient and ready-to-eat meals.

Growing consumption of processed and fast-food across globe due to changing lifestyle has contributed in target market growth. Variety and customization are important aspects of the frozen pizza market that contribute to its appeal and success. These factors cater to diverse consumer preferences and allow manufacturers to offer a wide range of options to meet different tastes, dietary needs, and culinary trends. Frozen pizza manufacturers can offer an array of flavors inspired by various cuisines, from classic pepperoni and margherita to more unique options like barbecue chicken, buffalo mozzarella, or Mediterranean-inspired toppings which is further, expected to boost the Frozen Pizza Market growth.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Amy\'s Kitchen, Inc.

Nestl S.A.

Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label)

Schwan Food Co.

Oetker

General Mills, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc.

Recent Key Highlights of Frozen Pizza Market:

In March 2023, Goeld a frozen food company launched new range of products which will be available at Reliance Retail across country. The new launched frozen product includes, panner pakoda, pizza pocket and ildi which are designed to cater Indian consumer needs for quick and tasty snack options.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Crust - Regular Thin Crust, Extra Thin Crust, Deep-dish

By Topping - Flowers, Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices

By Distribution Channel - Meat topping, and Vegetable topping

By Application - Food Chain Service, and Retail Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View:

Frozen pizzas offer consumers a ready-to-cook meal option that requires minimal preparation. With busy lifestyles becoming increasingly common, consumers appreciate the convenience of being able to have a meal ready in a matter of minutes. Frozen pizzas are easy to prepare, even for individuals with limited cooking skills which has powered the demand for market growth.

Top Trends Influencing the Market:

Health-Conscious Choices: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health, leading to a demand for healthier frozen pizza options such as organic, gluten-free, and low-sodium choices.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health, leading to a demand for healthier frozen pizza options such as organic, gluten-free, and low-sodium choices. Plant-Based and Unique Flavors: Growing interest in plant-based diets has spurred the development of frozen pizzas with vegan ingredients. Additionally, there's a trend toward diverse and gourmet flavors beyond traditional options.

Growing interest in plant-based diets has spurred the development of frozen pizzas with vegan ingredients. Additionally, there's a trend toward diverse and gourmet flavors beyond traditional options. Convenience and Customization: Busy lifestyles are fueling the need for convenient frozen pizza options with quick preparation times. Simultaneously, there's a rise in customizable pizzas, allowing consumers to tailor their pizzas with preferred ingredients.

Busy lifestyles are fueling the need for convenient frozen pizza options with quick preparation times. Simultaneously, there's a rise in customizable pizzas, allowing consumers to tailor their pizzas with preferred ingredients. E-Commerce and Sustainability: The digital shift has impacted the market, with increased online sales and direct-to-consumer models. Additionally, there's a growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly options.

Market Dynamics:

The Frozen Pizza Market is driven by dynamic consumer preferences, demanding healthier options, diverse flavors, and convenience. Ongoing innovation in ingredients and packaging is crucial, with companies vying for market share through product differentiation and strategic marketing. The competitive landscape is intense, marked by price competition and strategic collaborations. Efficient supply chain management and distribution networks are vital to meet demand and ensure product availability in different regions, shaping the market's dynamics.

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

What drives Frozen Pizza Market growth amid changing consumer preferences for convenience? Who leads the market, and what strategies sustain their positions? How do innovations meet diverse tastes in flavors and dietary needs? How is the market adapting to online sales and sustainability in packaging? What role do health, plant-based options, and customization play in market trends?

