Global Drone Package Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 106.27 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 106.27 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for a safer system to deliver packages, increase in delivery service efficiency to drive brand image, and reduce time from warehouse to doorstep delivery.

Package delivery through traditional road-based methods may involve certain risk to drivers, including potential accidents, delays occurring due to on-road construction activities, or issues with fuel running out. Package delivery drones provide a safer delivery system by eradicating several of these factors during transit. In addition, drones provide the potential of reduced margin of error by delivering the package precisely at the given location, leading to faster deliveries, increased company turnover, and improved productivity.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 553.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 54.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 106.27 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global drone package delivery market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the drone package delivery market. Some prominent players operating in the drone package delivery market are:

FedEx Corporation

Workhorse Group Inc.

Amazon

The Boeing Company

Zipline

Skycart Inc.

Matternet Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Fli Drone

EHang

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Verizon’s Skyward and United Parcel Service (UPS) Flight Forward Inc. announced its collaboration to use drones (connected via Verizon 4G LTE) to deliver retail products in Florida. Also, the testing for integrating drones with 5G technology is underway.

In November 2020, Matternet made an announcement about the launch of its drone logistics operations at Charité Vivantes, which is a medical service provider in Labor Berlin, Germany.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Fixed wing drones provide the benefit of flying over larger distances due to the wings that enables reduced drag and use of upward thrust to stay airborne and increased battery life. These advantage makes fixed wing drones more suitable for oil pipeline surveys.

Increasing focus on curbing carbon emissions is also driving deployment of drones for package deliveries, and this is expected to continue to support growth of the drone delivery package market going ahead. Drones are an eco-friendly choice for package delivery as they are powered by lithium-polymer batteries and eradicate the use of liquid fuels that emit carbon monoxide. Also, researches are underway for development of drones powered by hydrogen fuel cells to combat the issue of carbon emissions.

Drone package delivery market revenue from Asia Pacific is expected register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to presence of major population and consumer base, rising disposable income, and rapid growth of food delivery services and e-commerce platforms.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Long Range (above 25 Km) Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Less than 2 Kg 2 Kg to 5 Kg Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Less than 30 Minutes Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Retail & E-Commerce Food Delivery Medical Logistics Agriculture Military Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



