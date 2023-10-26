IntelliTrans Participates in Panel on Empowering Women in Corporate Success

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk and break-bulk industries, will be participating in a Women Leadership Panel on November 1, 2023, hosted by Humans Doing, a leading recruitment agency. Syd Lilly, Senior Director of Professional Services at IntelliTrans, will join the discussion panel on empowering women in corporate success.



“IntelliTrans fosters mentoring programs internally, letting employees mentor each other as well as mentoring people in the community, helping them better understand what they should do professionally and in their personal life,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Syd Lilly is a great example of this. She will share her experiences as a female lead on our professional services team."

The Women Executive Leadership Panel will discuss “How to Successfully Navigate the Dynamics of Female-Led Teams” on Wednesday, November 1, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Ponce WeWork located at 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. This is the third installment of “Powering Up: Empowering Women in Corporate Success.” The entire Powering Up series aims to help professionals cultivate a more inclusive and harmonious workspace.

The lineup of participants includes some of the most influential women leaders in Atlanta who will discuss their strategies for success, along with the challenges they faced and the reality of what it takes to navigate the dynamics of Female-Led teams. The panelists are:

Danyale Ziglor, Vice President, Wellstar Health System

Paola Moncivais, Director of HR, CocaCola

Stephanie Murray, Chief Diversity Officer and HR VP, Radius Recycling

Syd Lilly, Sr. Director of Professional Services, IntelliTrans

To register for the free networking and community-building event, visit https://lu.ma/ysrlbznj.

Human Doings combines decades of experience from top-notch recruiters with groundbreaking AI technology to match high-quality candidates with exciting opportunities while saving companies time, money, and headaches. Human Doings employs a Recruiting as a Service model that empowers clients to leverage ongoing recruiting support that is more strategic and cost-sensitive than traditional models.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business unit (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website, linked here .

About Human Doing

Humans Doing is a recruiting and staffing company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2018, Humans Doing utilizes its 200+ years of combined national technology-centric recruiting experience to pair great clients and candidates together. Their approach and experience ensure that both parties receive great value, growth, and appreciation for each other. They take pride in making sure both sides make great decisions that will have a lasting positive impact on their companies, careers, and families.

Media Contact for IntelliTrans:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR ( M1PR.com )

404.421.8497

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2677dd1-ddce-476b-a031-ef72424468aa