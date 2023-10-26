Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size worth $12.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast (2020–2027), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Offering (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), End User (IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Other End Users); and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.49 billion in 2019 and is poised to reach $12.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market is driven by growing trend of digital transformation to fuel the growth and rising demand of enhanced productivity and cost reduction. However, escalating demand for cloud-based solutions across industries is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.49 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 12.97 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 Segments covered Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Growing Trend of Digital Transformation to Provide Growth Opportunities for the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market:

Digitalization presents a massive opportunity for businesses to utilize digital technologies and automation to transform their business models and existing processes in order to enhance operational efficiency and increase revenue. In the last few years, proliferation of smart devices, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) have led to the advent of smart workplaces. In general, digital transformation refers to integrating digital technologies in business processes and organizational activities/models. Rising demand for end-to-end business process optimization, high operational efficiency, and reduced human errors are the key drivers for the growth of digital transformation in various industries. For the past few years, desktop virtualization has been gaining popularity among enterprises allowing them to virtualize entire workgroups for higher efficiency and lower costs. With solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), industry verticals such as IT & telecom, government & defense, education, BFSI, healthcare, research, and manufacturing are able to reduce their endpoint footprint, offer feature-rich apps, and provide better user experiences. This solution helps enterprises increase business agility, responsiveness, and flexibility and thus cater to the ever-changing IT demands. Hence, all the benefits offered by virtual desktop infrastructure and other desktop virtualization tools enable the digital transformation in various industries and thus drive the demand for these solutions among enterprises.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a form of desktop virtualization that allows hosting desktop environments on a central server. In virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop operations run on virtual machines located at a central server and delivered to end users over a network. End users can access these remote machines with the help of endpoints such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, thin client terminals, and tablets. VDI solutions and services are becoming quite popular among various industries such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, and retail. Mobile employees, field technicians, contractors, part-time workers, healthcare professionals, and teachers are among the users who commonly use virtual desktop infrastructure while working remotely. Virtual desktop infrastructure enhances user mobility and remote access by allowing users to access a wide range of virtual apps and data on the move. With the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in the coming years. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is further accelerating the market growth with work-from-home guidelines being implemented across the world. Major IT and other companies are expected to invest heavily in desktop virtualization solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure to reduce physical infrastructure and other related operational costs.

At present, a large portion of the virtual desktop infrastructure solution and services market belong to large enterprises segment mainly due to complex large scale operations, the prevalence of remote work culture, and fast adoption of advanced solutions by such companies. On a global level, large companies are at the forefront of digital transformation to improve operations, and SMEs are still in the stage of adopting the latest technology solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure. Some of the major reasons behind this slow adoption of technology among SMEs are lack of resources and lack of awareness about the potential cost and productivity benefits of these solutions. Hence, SMEs offer a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.





Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Segmental Overview

The virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into offering, deployment, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. Based on offering, the market is segmented into solution and services. In 2019, the solution segment held a larger share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. Based on deployment type, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment contributed a substantial share in 2019; however, the SMEs segment is projected to grow faster due to the availability of low-cost cloud-based solutions. Further, in 2019, IT and telecom industry led the virtual desktop infrastructure market globally.





Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape

VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are among the key players in the ecosystem that were profiled during this market study.





Recent Developments:

In 2020: Amazon Web Services launched a new WorkSpaces client for Windows and Mac, it includes new enhancements including the ability to create personalized labels for registration codes, a new user interface, and includes updates to the PCoIP protocol.

In 2020: HPE introduced a beefier VDI solution along with separate pre-configured solutions for organizations of all sizes built on its servers. The company is also offering new, pre-configured VDI solutions to support small, medium and enterprise customers.

In 2019: Microsoft announced the availability of Windows Virtual Desktop service for commercial use. It is a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution that lets organizations access applications remotely that are running on top of Windows 7- or Windows 10-based client operating systems.

In 2019: Huawei released FusionStorage 8.0, which leverages mature enterprise-grade storage and public cloud capabilities, helping industry customers such as carriers and financial institutions easily cope with cloud migration challenges. It provides up to a 5-to-1 data reduction ratio even in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) scenarios, which further helps users reduce storage space.





