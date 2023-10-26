Toll Brothers Announces the Opening of Freestone Station in Cobb County, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Freestone Station, a neighborhood of single-family homes with onsite amenities in Cobb County, Georgia. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at Toll Brothers’ nearby community, Easley, at 201 Tillman Pass in Woodstock while the Freestone Station model home is completed.



Freestone Station is a premier community offering two-story single-family homes with open floor plans, home offices, 2- to 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living, and a convenient location easily accessible to the East-West Connector and Interstates 285 and 75. Future onsite amenities include a state-of-the-art outdoor pool, cabanas, fire pits, and a playground. Homes in Freestone Station are priced from the upper $600,000s.

“In the heart of sought-after Marietta, Freestone Station stands as a tranquil sanctuary, embodying a genuine community spirit,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Our expansive single-family homes, enriched with diverse architectural designs and finish options, allow homeowners to craft a uniquely personalized haven.”

“Freestone Station seamlessly merges the best aspects of luxury living, offering not only outstanding community amenities but also easy access to premier shopping and dining in downtown Marietta, Smyrna, and The Battery Atlanta,” added White.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community’s professionally decorated Hillside model home is currently under construction and will open in early 2024. For more information on Freestone Station and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





