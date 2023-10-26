4Fitness, a body-positive and inclusive gym, celebrates 10 years of serving clients with fun and personalized services

St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida-based gym, 4Fitness, celebrates 10 years of catering to the diverse needs of clients hoping to incorporate exercise into their lives. Located in St. Petersburg, 4Fitness provides beginner-friendly classes and personal training services. Founder Tracie Thompson, a personal trainer with over 23 years of experience, aims to create a safe and inclusive environment that encourages people to make exercise work for them.

Tracie Thompson is pleased to have been in business for 10 years. Since 4Fitness’ inception, she strived to disrupt the harsh attitudes of the fitness industry. From her experience working in gyms as a personal trainer, she saw the judgment and barriers that kept normal people from developing a fitness routine. Not only could Tracie sympathize with the struggles they experienced, but she also felt obligated to create a gym that considered the clients’ needs.

Most gyms offer standard equipment and personal training services, with no additions to support beginners or people who may have different physical capabilities. This makes gyms an intimidating and uncomfortable place to visit, reducing the likelihood of a person making exercise part of their lives. 4Fitness takes this model and turns it on its head, by having a space that is body-positive and supportive of any commitment people can make to fitness.

After a no-cost consultation, clients can decide whether they’re interested in participating in personal training or classes. The services can be taken together or separately depending on the needs of each client.



4Fitness’ classes are small in size, with no more than six people in each one. The studio offers fly bungee and flying pilates, surfset, and aerial yoga classes. All of these offerings are unique to the gym since they focus on low-impact and joint-friendly exercises any skill level can have fun doing.

Personal training services can be completed in 30 or 60-minute sessions. Clients can choose to do this one-on-one or with a partner. Tracie says these services are perfect for people who want extra assistance and support to find activities that suit their body and personal goals.

Tracie has written a book called I Love My Body, What’s Your Problem? which explores her journey of learning to accept herself and love her body fully. It may be inspirational for others seeking advice and support through the same struggles.

Tracie expects her business to gain more clients and expand its class offerings in the future. She currently has plans to offer short meetings for clients to ask questions about food, exercise, and mindset-related topics. Tracie believes these open discussions will allow clients to feel that 4Fitness provides excellent customer service and value compared to other gyms. To widen the number of inclusive and body-positive gyms, Tracie hopes to influence leaders in the industry at conferences and other events to open studios similar to 4Fitness.

