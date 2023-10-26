Responsive Named Hot Vendor in Emerging Strategic Response Management Market

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsive , the global leader in strategic response management (SRM) software, today announced the company has been named a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research . In the analyst firm’s Hot Vendors in Strategic Response Management (SRM) 2023 report, Aragon shares, “Strategic Response Management is quickly emerging as the next “must-have” category of enterprise solutions for go-to-market teams.”



Legacy approaches to response management are no longer working. Organizations that rely on manual processes to respond to RFPs, RFIs, security questionnaires, DEI questionnaires and other information requests are unable to quickly respond and, as a result, lose critical revenue opportunities and ability to adhere to compliance standards. In fact, research shows that SRM laggards lose out on 34% of revenue generated from strategic responses compared to leaders.

“With a Strategic Response Management platform, enterprises are able to automate time-consuming and error-prone parts of the response process. Responsive’s AI-enabled SRM Platform makes it easier for response teams to quickly deliver thorough, accurate responses to their customers by automating key parts of the response process, giving teams the content they need at their fingertips,” writes Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy in the new report. “What makes Responsive hot is its ability to streamline and automate the RFP response processes, which helps teams create a highly customized RFP, RFI, DDQ, and security questionnaire and more responses – with more accurate information and in less time.”

“Response management is no longer centered on just on RFPs. Today, professionals are contending with a wide variety of information requests, and they need a comprehensive platform that rises to the challenge,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO at Responsive. “It is encouraging to see the strategic response management category gaining industry prominence. Thank you to Aragon Research for providing insight into this important emerging market.”

To learn more about the emergence of strategic response management, please read, “ Getting to Faster Business Results with Strategic Response Management .” Visit Responsive.io for additional information on the Strategic Response Management Platform.

About Responsive

Responsive (formerly RFPIO) is the global leader in strategic response management software, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. Our innovative, best-in-class platform and customer value programs empower companies to accelerate growth, mitigate risk and improve the employee experience. With Responsive, frontline teams deliver superior responses using intelligent technologies to quickly, accurately and automatically manage RFPs, RFIs, vendor security questionnaires (VSQs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), risk assessments, business presentations and all other complex information requests (RFXs).

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Media Contact:

Kristi Piechnik

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

Responsive

kristi.piechnik@responsive.io