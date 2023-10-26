Power Choice Texas Launches New Website Feature to Compare Texas Electricity Rates

Houston, TX, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Choice Texas has added a new feature to its website that allows consumers to compare electricity rates in Texas. The platform now offers accurate energy comparison in Houston, including the best electricity plans from various providers. Consumers in the deregulated areas of Texas are free to choose their preferred retail electricity provider (REP) and their respective plans. Since the process can seem complicated and overwhelming, the Power Choice Texas website helps customers shop, compare, and choose the best electricity rates and plans according to their needs.



Power Choice Texas

Those who need help to choose power in Texas or just want quick and accurate energy comparison in Houston and other Texas communities now have another useful resource at their fingertips. Power Choice Texas allows users to search through various electricity rates and plans from all retail energy providers currently operating in the market. Using their zip codes, customers can compare the plans and rates in their city side by side, including 12 month plans in Abilene or Fort Worth electricity rates.

Because every home in Texas has unique needs, consumers usually find the deals when they consider how their overall energy usage can influence the cost of their electricity, such as the size and age of their home as well as its major appliances..

Power Choice Texas provides consumers with the nuts and bolts details about energy plans to help them find plans that work best for them. Consumers simply need to enter their zip code to start with the energy comparison right away by seeing the price per kilowatt hour, the plan type, and the length of the contract. Customers can also look over offers such as incentives and rewards, green energy, as well as examine a plan's Energy Facts Label or other documents.

The website features plans from major providers such as Reliant Energy, TXU Energy, Constellation Energy, Gexa Energy, Chariot Energy, Pulse Power, Payless Power, Green Mountain Energy, 4Change Energy, Cirro Energy, Direct Energy, and Express Energy, among many others. Consumers can also find details about each provider, including an overview and history of the company, its current plan offers, other home services, customer service information, plus incentives, reward programs, apps, and much more.

To learn more, visit https://www.powerchoicetexas.org/cities/houston-electricity-rates

About Power Choice Texas

Power Choice Texas helps consumers choose the best plan according to their needs. The site provides a wide range of resources designed to help inform and educate consumers so they can make informed choices for their needs. From understanding various plans and providers to staying up-to-date with the current electricity rates, consumers can benefit from a marketplace that is absolutely free to access, with no hidden fees and surprise charges.

###

Contact

Power Choice Texas

Address: 24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1800, Houston, TX 77046

Phone: 866-338-2983

Email: info@powerchoicetexas.org

Website: https://www.powerchoicetexas.org/













