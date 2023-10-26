New Modern Western A MONTANA RIVALRY is the story of fathers, sons, love and rodeo

Charleston, SC, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New for fans of rodeo novels and modern westerns, A Montana Rivalry tells a gripping story of two cowboy rivals. The perfect pick for any western-themed book club, A Montana Rivalry is sure to entice readers who love exciting conflict on the backdrop of the rural countryside.

Warren Weston is an only child, the son of wealthy ranch owners. Growing up, he is caught between the demands of his father and adulation of his mother. Rusty Blackstone, on the other hand, is the son of a fiddle-footed cowboy and a mother juggling two jobs to make ends meet. Rusty works hard to help keep his family afloat, but barely notices that they are poor. From their first encounter, the two boys become bitter rivals. Each sees the world from an entirely different perspective. When they both turn to rodeo, their rivalry enters a whole new level. Chasing championships and love, they always battle to stay ahead of each other. An epic western story spanning the course of almost 20 years, A Montana Rivalry is a love song to the rancher’s grit and the fierce determination behind old-fashioned loyalty.

A Montana Rivalry is sure to please fans of modern westerns or anyone who loves a good clash of two competitive characters. The book pays incredible homage to the way of the cowboy and readers will fall in love with the Montana sky and western backdrop.

A Montana Rivalry is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Jim Overstreet grew up on a large Montana ranch where he rode horses before he could walk. In addition to his work raising horses, Jim has earned multiple titles in tie down roping, from youth rodeo to the senior circuit. His articles have been featured in equine magazines like Western Horseman.

