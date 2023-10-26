Flowers Foods to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results Invitation

Thomasville, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: www.flowersfoods.com/contact/