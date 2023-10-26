Global Photolithography Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 32.21 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 32.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government support for establishment of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Semiconductor technology plays a pivotal role in the transformation of existing and emerging industries, including aerospace, consumer electronic, telecommunications, and automotive. Continuous implementation of advanced technologies, such as use of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics and products and 5G networks, along with fast pace of growth of industrial electronics and automotive industries is driving demand for semiconductor devices.

In addition, governments across the globe are making substantial efforts to support establishment of fabricators and foundries, which in turn, will drive demand for photolithography equipment for fabrication purposes. For instance, in December 2020, the Indian Government issued Expression of Interest to set up semiconductor wafer fabrication unit in India. By 2025, India will set up USD 400.00 Billion for electronics production, which will drive demand for semiconductors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 11.54 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 32.21 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE Key companies profiled Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global photolithography equipment market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the photolithography equipment market. Some prominent players operating in the photolithography equipment market are:

Nikon Corporation

SUSS Microtec SE

ASML Holding NV

Veeco Instruments Inc.

EV Group

NuFlare Technology Inc.

Canon Inc.

Neutronix Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Eulitha AG.

Strategic Development

In April 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of semiconductor cleaning and mask repair units of RAVE LLC, which is a company engaged in providing equipment for laser photomask repair.

In February 2020, Lam Research Corporation made an announcement about the introduction of a dry resist technology for EUV patterning.

Key Highlights From the Report

By light source, laser-produced plasma segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Laser-produced plasma light sources possess the highest potential to attain the brightness necessary for photolithography fabrication purposes.

Increasing demand for integrated circuits in automobiles, medical devices, consumer electronics, military & defense equipment, aircrafts, and smart home appliances is driving revenue growth of foundries end-use segment, which in turn, is driving growth of the photolithography equipment market. In addition, surging adoption of the Internet of Things-enabled devices in various industries such as medical, retail, and automotive worldwide is propelling demand for integrated circuits.

Photolithography equipment market revenue in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing funding in photolithography equipment development and growing focus on expansion of semiconductor fabrication facility in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) EUV I-Line DUV ArFi ArF KrF

Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Mercury Lamps Fluorine Lasers Excimer Lasers Laser-Produced Plasma

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) 370 nm-270 nm 270 nm-70 nm 70 nm- 1 nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) Foundries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



