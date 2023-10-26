Utility Rates Updates Website to Compare Electricity Rates in PA

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UtilityRates.com is pleased to share that it has updated its website to compare electricity rates in PA. The website features the top Pennsylvania electricity providers and natural gas suppliers in the state's biggest utility service areas. Energy consumers served by PECO Energy in Philadelphia can shop the cheapest provider rates. Customers in Bethlehem or Reading with Met-Ed in PA can browse and examine the lowest retail prices in their area. And PP&L customers from Allentown to Lancaster, can compare and sign up for the best plans without interruption to their service.

When Pennsylvania fully deregulated its electricity market, some retail energy companies took advantage of consumers with confusing plans and low introductory rates. Utility Rates was started to help Pennsylvania consumers navigate the energy market so they could save money. And according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, customers who switch to competitive electricity providers are more likely to save about 10 to 15 percent on average.



Homeowners and businesses can now compare electricity rates from Philadelphia to West Penn Power in Butler with unbiased data and no promotions involved. Our customers don't need to listen to confusing pitches from telemarketers or deal with pushy sales agents at their door. Instead, they can visit the website and compare electricity rates in PA from some of the best electricity providers at their own pace.

Of course, not every customer is always satisfied with their provider choices. That's no problem. UtilityRates makes switching providers easy, too. Customers can take their time to shop rates, read the fine print, and make an informed choice. Switching to a new provider is seamless, with no interruption in service. All it takes is just a few minutes. And for customers shopping for a new Pennsylvania natural gas connection, this platform makes the process effortless and simple, too.

Consumers have total control over their choice of retail provider or if they want their local utility default rate instead. The website provides plenty of information for Pennsylvania energy consumers on what goes into their utility's Price to Compare rates. They can see how these rates as well as distribution charges are determined and how they affect their monthly bills. Consumers not only can stay on top of rate changes but also make informed choices based on sound information.

Utility Rates also features detailed information about every Pennsylvania electricity provider on its site; their rates, how to apply for services, special promotions, discounts and rebates, and much more. In this way, better-informed consumers can shop from some of the best electricity providers, compare electricity rates in PA, and choose a plan that makes sense for their energy-usage needs.

Utility Rates is an online marketplace to shop for energy plans in the states of Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The platform researches the best deals and best rates from hundreds of vetted and verified natural gas and electricity providers. Consumers are in control of what plans to choose with no hassles and no pressure from the sales agents. It is a free service with no fees and mark-ups.

