K. Hovnanian️ Recognized with U.S. Department of Energy’s Grand Award, Housing Innovation Award for Zero Energy Ready Homes

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian® Homes is excited to announce the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded their Northeast Division for achievements in energy efficiency in new home construction.



A DOE Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) is a home with a renewable energy system that offsets most or all of the home's annual energy use; the home must also meet rigorous efficiency and performance criteria.

In 2023, the Northeast Division built 400 Zero Energy Ready Homes in New Jersey—the most constructed by any builder in the country. This massive achievement was recognized by the DOE with the Grand Award.



K. Hovnanian’s Northeast Division also received the Housing Innovation Award for their community, The Cove at Asbury, located in Asbury Park, NJ. Townhome-style condominiums in this community were built with energy efficiency in mind -- meeting DOE Zero Energy Ready Home certification and 2021 IECC energy codes, and significantly reducing energy costs for homeowners.

The award was announced on October 12, 2023, and accepted by Architecture Production Manager Steve Blisnuk at the DOE’s Housing Innovation Award ceremony. K. Hovnanian Homes is honored to receive this recognition and congratulates the Northeast Division on this remarkable accomplishment.

To learn more about K. Hovnanian’s wide array of energy-efficient homes in New Jersey, visit khov.com/NewJersey, or email nypress@khov.com.

