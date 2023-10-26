LiveCare Adds Texas and Ohio to Its State Expansion Initiative

Venice, FL, USA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare, Inc. (OTC:LVCE), a prominent player in the telehealth industry, is delighted to announce the expansion of its services into Texas and Ohio, a key development in its state expansion initiative. This expansion, significantly increasing LiveCare's reach, has been conducted in conjunction with Bikham Healthcare, a multinational firm specializing in revenue cycle management, medical billing and credentialing​, a renowned provider of healthcare support services and solutions.



Beginning in early September 2023, LiveCare has actively pursued extending its services beyond its Florida headquarters. The company has made rapid strides in the credentialing of health professionals in new states, particularly following the rollback of emergency measures earlier in 2023. The addition of Texas and Ohio, where nearly 4 million individuals are affected by diabetes, complements the existing Florida base of 2.1 million, effectively tripling LiveCare's potential patient pool.

This strategic expansion is further bolstered by LiveCare's recent approval for Medicaid billing in Florida. This development opens up market opportunities to over 5 million Medicaid-insured individuals in Florida, significantly enhancing LiveCare's potential client base. This expansion includes existing insurance credentialing with Florida Blue, WellCare, and Medicare.

Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The expansion into Texas and Ohio, in collaboration with Bikham Healthcare, is a major milestone for our team. It not only triples our potential patient pool but also aligns with our goal to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare. Our recent Medicaid billing approval in Florida, along with our partnerships with major insurers, further extends our reach to a wider audience."

LiveCare's focused expansion strategy, particularly in addressing the healthcare needs of those with diabetes, is underscored by its innovative telemedicine solutions and commitment to expanding access to underserved populations. The collaboration with Bikham Healthcare has been instrumental in this expansion. Upon the completion of phase one, LiveCare anticipates being licensed in FL, NY, TX, OH, MI, IL, CA, NC, SC, and GA, covering over half of the U.S. population.

Stay tuned for further updates as LiveCare continues to grow its presence and redefine the telehealth sector.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, based on current expectations and projections about future events, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about LiveCare. Actual results may vary materially.

