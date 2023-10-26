Tocopherol Market to Grow at Robust 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, Estimated to Reach US$ 32.66 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tocopherol market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 32.66 billion by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is US$ 15.99 billion. As the demand for organic vitamin E supplements foresees growth, the tocopherol market, too, is expected to grow by 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.



The demand for tocopherol in a broad spectrum of industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors, has experienced a substantial surge, thanks to the growing demand for plant-based dietary supplements in the general population. Tocopherol reduces the risk of many chronic diseases, such as diabetes, stroke, and CVD (cardiovascular diseases). Athletes and fitness enthusiasts also use it as an alternative to animal-based supplements.

Find more insights in a sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15256

Tocopherol is a natural antioxidant to rejuvenate cells, effectively stopping hair and skin aging. The significance of tocopherol in the skincare and cosmetics industry has been proliferating as more people become increasingly aware of their looks. The tocopherol market fetches significant revenue from the global cosmetics industry due to the growing inclination of consumers toward clean and untreated vegan products.

Tocopherol can be extracted from soybean oil, fresh fish, linseed, sunflower, etc. However, there is an excellent demand for soybean-derived tocopherol as it is readily available, affordable, and relatively easy to process. When it comes to type, alpha-tocopherol is the most popular variant of plant-based vitamin E supplements due to its high biological activity, stability, and longer shelf life. Both these forms of tocopherol find their application in a wide range of edibles like protein powders, energy drinks, ready-to-serve juices, etc.

“There is still much room for innovation in the tocopherol market. Key market players must spend extensive research and development hours making tocopherol products more accessible, affordable, and versatile. There are still a lot of concerns regarding the ill effects of overconsumption of tocopherol. Brands also have to develop key marketing strategies to clear these doubts hampering the overall market growth”, opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Tocopherol Report:

The tocopherol market is expected to grow at a modest rate of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Alpha-tocopherol products dominate the global market with an overall revenue share of 41.2%.

China is the leading market for tocopherol, with a growth rate of 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

China is followed by Australia (6.4%), Germany (6.2%), Japan (5.7%), and the US (5.4%) in terms of tocopherol consumption.

China is the highest exporter of tocopherol and tocopherol-associated products.



Buy now to access detailed information about each segment, the competitive landscape, and much more: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15256

Competitive Landscape of the Tocopherol Market:

The tocopherol market has experienced a series of ups and downs in recent years. As the market is heavily reliant on the growth of the pharma industry, it witnessed a substantial rise during the pandemic. To meet this demand, there was an influx of well-established pharmaceutical companies that started using tocopherol in their medications. There is a presence of international players in the tocopherol market, but their reach is limited. As the products are costly, the demand for tocopherol in emerging economies is still in its early phases. New start-ups and small-scale enterprises find it very hard to compete with these giants and are restricted to local markets only.

Key Companies

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Royal DSM

Merck KGaA

BASF SE

DSM N.V.

Davos Life Science Pte Ltd.

Vitae Caps SA

Advanced Organic Materials SA

BTSA

Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd

Nutralliance

Recent Developments in the Tocopherol Market:

Recently, Nutralliance, a California-based nutraceutical company, announced a partnership with BASF SE to distribute BASF's tocopherols in North America. This will also help Nutralliance expand its market size in North American regions.

In May 2023, Vitae Caps launched a new line of mixed tocopherol softgels. These softgels are made with natural tocopherols from sunflower oil and are available in various potencies.

In March 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced a new investment in its tocopherol production facility in Decatur, Illinois. This investment will increase ADM's tocopherol production capacity by 25%.



Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15256

Tocopherols Market by Category

By Source:

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Corn Oil

Other



By Application:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements



By Type:

Alpha Tocopherols

Delta Tocopherols

Mixed Tocopherols



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on the Food and beverage Domain:

The market for vitamin tonics is expected to be worth more than US$ 8.86 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 11.98 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of more than 6.6%.

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 1.04 Bn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032, while it is currently valued at US$ 522 Mn in 2022.

The global vitamin D ingredients market is valued at US$ 1,560 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% allowing it to reach a great market value of US$ 2,780.3 million.

The antioxidants market is likely to have produced US$ 5.3 billion by 2033, alongside a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The natural antioxidants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube