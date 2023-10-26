Fatty Liver Treatment Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of 6%, Driven By Rise In Alcohol Consumption As Per The Business Research Company's Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023, the global fatty liver treatment market is gearing up for substantial growth, expected to rise from $20.83 billion in 2022 to $22.17 billion in 2023, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The fatty liver treatment market is further anticipated to soar to $27.98 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6%.



Alcohol Consumption as a Major Driver

The uptrend in alcohol consumption worldwide is predicted to be a significant driver for the fatty liver treatment market. Alcoholic beverages, acting as depressants to the central nervous system, can exacerbate fatty liver conditions, including alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) and alcoholic hepatitis. Notably, a report from Kirin Holdings Company Limited indicated a 4.0% increase in global beer consumption in 2021, further highlighting the rising concern and the consequent need for effective treatments.

Key Players in the Fatty Liver Treatment Landscape

Dominant players in the fatty liver treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co. Inc., and others. The market is witnessing robust competition, with many businesses focusing on product innovation to solidify their market stance.

Innovations Taking the Front Seat

The fatty liver treatment sector is brimming with innovations. For instance, Akero Therapeutics recently announced encouraging Phase II results for efruxifermin, a drug aimed at treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This novel Fc-FGF21 fusion protein mirrors the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which regulates various metabolic pathways and cellular processes.

Regional Performance and Market Segmentation

In 2022, North America stood out as the dominant region in the fatty liver treatment market, with Asia-Pacific projected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

The global fatty liver treatment market is segmented -

1) By Treatment Type: Anti-Rejection Drugs Or Immunosuppressants, Chemotherapy Drugs, Targeted Therapy, Vaccines, Anti-Viral Drugs

2) By Disease Type: Hepatitis, Liver Cancer, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Other Diseases

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Stakeholders and businesses within the healthcare domain can significantly benefit from the Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report. The data within offers a comprehensive overview of market trends, challenges, and opportunities. By leveraging this information, organizations can tailor their strategies, invest in R&D, and focus on innovations, ensuring they not only address the growing concerns but also maintain a competitive edge in the market. The fatty liver treatment market report acts as a roadmap, guiding businesses through the evolving landscape of fatty liver treatment.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

