Scleroderma Market Outlook 2023-2027: Expected Market Size, Growth Drivers, And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Scleroderma Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Scleroderma Global Market Report 2023, the global scleroderma market is on an upward trajectory, with expectations of reaching $2.15 billion in 2023, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The market is set to continue its ascent, with a projected value of $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The primary driver behind this growth is the increasing prevalence of scleroderma, a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by abnormal collagen growth.



Addressing the Rising Prevalence of Scleroderma

Scleroderma's prevalence is a growing concern, with 19,000 reported cases in the UK and 2.5 million cases globally. A research article published by Oxford Academic Press revealed that the global prevalence of scleroderma was 17.6 cases per 100,000 people. The need for improved diagnosis and treatment strategies becomes evident as the number of cases rises. Scleroderma therapeutics play a crucial role in managing the illness and alleviating symptoms by regulating the immune response and mitigating exposure to environmental risk factors.

Key Players in the Scleroderma Market

The major players in the scleroderma market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, and others. These companies are increasingly focused on developing novel treatments to manage scleroderma symptoms and maintain their market positions.

Innovations in Scleroderma Treatment

One key trend in the scleroderma market is the development of novel drugs to effectively manage symptoms. For example, Tyr Pharma Inc. received regulatory approval for its novel systemic sclerosis-related interstitial lung disease drug efzofitimod, which aims to control the immune response and alleviate scleroderma symptoms.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America was the largest region in the scleroderma market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global scleroderma market is segmented into three categories:

By Treatment: Medication, Surgery, Other Treatments By Indication: Systemic Scleroderma, Localized Scleroderma By End User: Hospital, Pharmaceutical Stores, Other End Users





Players in the healthcare industry can maximize the benefits of the Scleroderma Global Market Report by staying updated on market trends and competitive developments. With a comprehensive understanding of the market's growth potential and the competitive landscape, businesses can make well-informed decisions to drive their strategies in the scleroderma market. This report provides valuable insights into the ever-evolving field of scleroderma therapeutics, enabling organizations to stay at the forefront of this dynamic market.

Scleroderma Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the scleroderma market size, scleroderma market segments, scleroderma market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

