An Enchanting Evening of Wine, Poetry, and Muse with Digital Bard, Austin J Haines, Hosted by International Publicist Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO, TheREDCarpetConnection

Findlay, OH – Wine, Poetry, and Muse, hosted in collaboration with Lyn Poe, MyMakeUpLady.com, professional makeup artist, and Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO, TheREDCarpet Connection, LLC, is thrilled to announce an exclusive evening of poetry, wine, and muse. This event honors Austin J Haines, a celebrated author, poet, and digital bard, as he embarks on his international tour through Ohio. The event will occur on October 26, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Findlay, OH.

"Austin's words have the power to inspire and uplift. Very honored to host this event and celebrate the beauty of poetry," says Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of TheREDCarpetConnection.

Austin J Haines, author of Flashpoint, endorsed by Daymond John, known for his eloquent words and profound messages, will grace the evening with a live reading session and an inspirational message that promises to touch the hearts of all in attendance. Lyn Poe and Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller will be gracious hosts for the evening, providing an exquisite selection of wines paired with delightful hors d'oeuvres.

This intimate gathering celebrates the art of poetry, inspirational messages, inner and outer beauty combined, and the finer things in life. It's an opportunity to immerse self in the beauty of poetry, savor the finest wines, and engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals.

Please note that seating is limited, and an RSVP is required to secure a spot. To confirm attendance, please call 419-722-6931. The location details will be shared upon confirmation of RSVP.

This event is proudly sponsored by Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, international publicist; Lyn Poe, MyMakeupLady.com, professional makeup artist; and Austin J Haines, www.AustinJhaines.com, author, poet, and orator.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to celebrate the art of poetry and the joy of inner and outer beauty entwined, all while honoring the talented Austin J Haines. Inquirer to Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, 419-722-6931, to attend this intimate evening.

About Austin J. Haines:

Austin J. Haines, Digital Bard, is an author, speaker, orator, and strategist who spent 19 years with the same Fortune 500 company. During his best year, he resigned to answer his soul calling. Quickly, Austin became an author, a speaker, and a sought-after life & business strategist. He has helped multimillionaires launch their brand, couples facing divorce, and countless entrepreneurs clarify their messaging and purpose. Now, a three-time author, Austin has a fourth book on the way, Seeds of Infinitude.

Poetry was an afterthought—but Austin's soul called once again. Poetry started pouring out and impacting his clients and friends in a deeply profound way. Poetry has become a part of his inspirational talks and live experiential seminars. Austin's discovery of poetry is a part of his own Seeds of Infinitude®, and he intends that everyone discover theirs.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller:

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is more than an international speaker, publicist, and neuroscientist; she's a phenomenon. Dubbed "The Dream Maker," her touch transforms visionary ideas into grand tapestries of success. Steering The RED Carpet Connection, she weaves dreams with connections from her 15 billion dollar Rolodex. She has illuminated stages from Sony and Google in the Dubai deserts to castles in France. This award-winning orator has enchanted audiences globally, her voice echoing from E! News to 20/20. Beyond the spotlight, as a neuroscientist and master of NLP and hypnotherapy, she bridges minds and realities. Relationships are her masterpiece, where business meets passionate connection. Through her cofounded nonprofit, TheKeepSmilingMovement.org, she spreads hope, one smile at a time. Dive into her world at TheREDCarpetConnection.com.

About Lyn Poe:

Lyn Poe, "My MakeUp Lady" is more than a mere makeup artist; she is a virtuoso in the world of cosmetics, boasting a remarkable 40-year career that has seen her illuminate the floors of a prestigious department store, proudly representing a major cosmetic line. Her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to her craft have been recognized and celebrated, as evidenced by her extraordinary achievement of generating a yearly half a million dollars in sales—a feat that is all the more commendable given the community's modest population of just 70,000.

However, Lyn's journey took a significant turn when she boldly decided to leave the world of department store cosmetics and embrace the role of an independent Mary Kay consultant. This pivotal move allowed her to shift her focus from sales to what she values most—customer service.





But what truly distinguishes Lyn is her profound understanding of skin, color, and application complexities. Her ability to seamlessly merge science and art, crafting looks that enhance natural beauty and capture the essence of each individual's personality, has solidified her status as an icon in the makeup industry. Lyn's unwavering commitment to excellence and her genuine passion for empowering others through the transformative power of makeup make her a rare and precious gem in the world of beauty.

