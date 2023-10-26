The Resilience and Recovery of the US International Airlines Industry

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Airlines in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Airlines industry has navigated through a storm of challenges, including fierce competition from foreign entities, persistent overcapacity in cargo transportation, and the cataclysmic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These hurdles nudged the industry operators to recalibrate ticket pricing and freight shipping rates, which, in turn, impacted the revenue stream adversely. However, as global health and economic climates ameliorate, a revival steered by pent-up consumer demand is on the horizon, particularly as the sector witnessed a revenue upswing of 19.9% in 2023.

The report underscores the industry's commitment to connecting the globe, facilitating both passenger and cargo transportation across regular international routes and schedules. This encompasses scheduled air passenger carriers, inclusive of commuter and helicopter carriers, sans scenic and sightseeing. Moreover, the sector's role in international mail transportation through contractual agreements is also highlighted.

The quintessence of the report lies in its detailed exploration of the industry's scope, size, growth trajectory, and key determinants of success. It delves into a five-year forecast, illuminating the growth rates and offering a scrutinized analysis of market share held by pivotal industry players.

Key topics covered in the report include:

Industry overview, defining its main activities, analogous industries, and additional resources.

A snapshot of the industry’s performance, encapsulating the executive summary, key external drivers, current performance, and the industry outlook.

Insights into the products and markets, shedding light on the supply chain, demand determinants, major markets, international trade, and business locations.

An examination of the competitive landscape, market share concentration, key success factors, and the industry’s globalization.

An in-depth look at the major companies operating within the industry, accentuating their market positioning and strategic outlook.

Some companies featured in the report include:

Delta Air Lines Inc.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Jetblue Airways Corp

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.

Air Cargo Carriers Llc

National Air Cargo Inc.

