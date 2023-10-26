JCDecaux renews and extends its partnership with Lima Airport Partners for the advertising concession in the new terminal of Jorge Chávez International Airport of Lima in Peru, for 10 years

Paris, October 26th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Peru has renewed and extended its partnership with Lima Airport Partners (LAP) at Jorge Chávez International Airport of Lima.

The 10-year contract includes the advertising concession for the new Airport terminal which is set to launch in early 2025. JCDecaux will continue to enhance the passenger experience through its iconic, digital and contextualised media offering that includes high-profile digital billboards at key customer touchpoints and networks that shadow the passenger journey, enabling timely, relevant and targeted audience communication. Part of an integrated and collaborative eco-system, innovative data-driven solutions bring new benefits for campaign optimisation and audience measurement, enhancing the airport retail experience, delivering greater value for brands, creating memorable experiences and successful communication strategies. JCDecaux will bring its new Airport Audience Measurement system to the new terminal, following its recent launch across Peru. JCDecaux will also develop a programmatic offer that will ensure the inclusion of DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) at Jorge Chávez International Airport in brands’ omni-channel strategies, leveraging the power of the global online media market.

JCDecaux Peru has been a key partner for LAP in the current terminal for the past 9 years, providing an innovative communication platform for local and international brands. The new terminal at Jorge Chávez International Airport has been conceived as an "airport city", the first of its kind in South America, with two runways, offices, hotels and a renewed retail offering. Designed to meet the needs of the increased projected passenger numbers when the new terminal opens, the Airport is set to turn the Peruvian capital into an important hub in the region. The new terminal will also set new standards in terms of sustainability with an ambitious ESG vision around social and environmental initiatives, to which JCDecaux, as a major partner of LAP, will contribute through the use of energy-saving technologies, including carbon footprint evaluation and recycling activities among a range of initiatives.

With a presence in 14 key cities across the country, JCDecaux Peru is the official partner of the Lima Metro, 19 shopping malls (9 in Lima and 10 in various regions) as well as 14 airports, including Lima Airport. JCDecaux is the number one airport advertising company in Peru.

Norbert Onkelbach, CCO of Lima Airport Partners, said: “We have full confidence in the quality and experience of JCDecaux to develop an innovative and digitised advertising platform in our new passenger terminal, which will contribute to our company purpose to offer our passengers and customers an exceptional experience throughout their time at the terminal. We are working closely with our key partners to turn the new Jorge Chávez into one of the most advanced airports in the region.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen once again by Lima Airport Partners, continuing our successful partnership of almost 10 years. This contract demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative advertising solutions and services, which will contribute to the passenger experience, and offer optimal visibility for advertisers and their brands in a fast-growing hub in Latin America, which will surely set a new standard in the region. As the world's number one in airport advertising, JCDecaux will leverage its expertise to ensure the success of this partnership.”

