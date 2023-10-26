Ontex appoints Geert Peeters as CFO

Aalst (Belgium), October 26, 2023 – Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, announces the appointment of Geert Peeters as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023.

Until recently, Geert was Group CFO at Greenyard (Euronext: GREENYARD). He built up vast experience through finance director roles at companies such as Metallo Group (currently Aurubis) and management consultancies such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, Ontex’s CEO said: “I’m delighted to welcome Geert Peeters as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings relevant experience in the domains of business transformation in a retail environment and operational and cash efficiency. I look forward to collaborating with Geert as member of Ontex’ management committee, to collectively execute on our strategy, with the clear focus on restoring profitable growth and delivering shareholder value.”



