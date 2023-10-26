McChrystal Group Brings "Team of Teams" Framework to Microsoft Viva

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChrystal Group and Microsoft are partnering to integrate the power of Microsoft Viva with the “Team of Teams” framework, aiming to optimize strategy execution, communication, decision-making, and leadership development to help organizations get the most out of Microsoft’s industry leading suite of solutions.

Microsoft Viva is an all-in-one employee experience and business performance platform that leverages artificial intelligence and insights for communication and feedback, analytics, goals, learning and knowledge management in one unified solution. McChrystal Group is the only partner creating high-performance organizations using its proprietary organizational alignment models with the power of Microsoft Viva.

“Many organizations embark on digital transformation without adequate planning, definitive objectives, or a solid strategy,” said Afiba Edwards, Chief Information Officer at McChrystal Group. “Technology influences every facet of the employee experience. We help convey the ‘why’ and ‘what’ to employees early, analyze organizational networks and diagnostics, and level-set polices and process to ensure digital solutions meet the needs of employees and not the other way around.”

Microsoft Viva is simple to set up and intuitive to use, but to unleash the full potential of the platform, organizations must leverage the technology and data with proven processes and sound strategies developed around a common purpose. That is where McChrystal Group plays a pivotal role.

“We don’t sell software,” Edwards said. “Our goal is to establish conditions for tech integration, devise solutions for complex challenges, and garner exceptional outcomes. Microsoft Viva aids us in digitizing, streamlining, and communicating across diverse organizations and work dynamics.”

Since Viva’s launch in 2021, McChrystal Group has employed Microsoft Viva in innovative ways. For instance, the firm recently utilized Microsoft Viva Insights to assess the collaboration patterns of over 8,000 employees at a prominent multinational consumer packaged goods company facing retention issues. Analysts correlated network size with employee turnover, guiding the company toward strategies that bolster retention.

McChrystal Group is a proud Enterprise Modern Work Solutions Partner, a status less than 1% of Microsoft partners achieve, along with holding an Advanced Specialization in Adoption and Change Management, bestowed upon partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving Microsoft 365 usage and organizational change.

Staying true to its transformational pillars — People, Process, and Technology — McChrystal Group’s alliance with Microsoft is one in a series of collaborative ventures and acquisitions aimed at reshaping modern workspaces with high-performing teams.

Last year, the advisory firm acquired HelioScout. This powerful technology capitalizes on advanced machine learning, robust data retrieval and synthesis, and dynamic predictive modeling to provide real-time workforce and competitor insights as well as forecasts about candidate and employee outcomes. HelioScout has become indispensable to organizations for assessing, benchmarking, predicting, and boosting metrics like time-to-fill, diversity, and overall employee retention and performance.

McChrystal Group also formalized its partnership with LMS365 to revolutionize the employee experience with AI-powered learning management solutions built for Microsoft 365.

About McChrystal Group

For over a decade, McChrystal Group's proprietary Team of Teams framework, born from combat experience, has enabled organizations to work with enhanced agility, rapid decision-making, and transparent communication. This transformative methodology has benefited 40% of the Fortune 100 companies and over 250 organizations worldwide.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based learning platform built into Microsoft 365.

