Westwood One Host Rich Eisen Wins Prestigious Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Eisen Hosts Westwood One’s Radio Program “The Rich Eisen Show”

Also Anchors Pregame and Halftime Shows for Westwood One’s Syndicated Coverage of NFL’s Monday Night Football

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that Westwood One’s nationally syndicated radio host Rich Eisen was named “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” at the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards last night. This award is presented to the on-air personality that has shown the most overall success in syndication. The Marconi Radio Awards, established in 1989, are considered by many to be radio’s highest honor and are presented to outstanding stations and on-air personalities from across the U.S. to recognize excellence in radio.

“The Rich Eisen Show” blends sports, pop culture, humor, and interviews, discussing topical and difficult issues not commonly addressed by sportscasters. In addition to “The Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen also hosts the pregame and halftime shows for Westwood One’s syndicated coverage of NFL’s Monday Night Football.

For the Cumulus Podcast Network, Eisen anchors The Rich Eisen Show, which blends sports, pop culture, humor, and interviews. Eisen and co-host Chris Brockman expanded the most popular segment of the flagship podcast into its own weekly podcast Overreaction Monday, which reflects on the biggest fan- and hysterical media-driven overreactions from the previous weekend’s professional and college football games. Eisen recently created the Rich Eisen Podcast Network and launched What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask, a unique blend of witty banter, offbeat conversations, and expert sports commentary with Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask, the first female CEO in the NFL.

About Rich Eisen

Rich reaches sports fans in top markets across the U.S. including New York, Boston, and Phoenix. He is one of the only talents who has built a cross-platform empire originating from his radio show. Rich's content starts with his radio show and is produced for other distribution platforms including satellite radio, podcasting, and TV. His two million followers on social media drive viral moments that are often covered by the biggest media outlets in the country.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Eisen earned a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1994. Rich was a mainstay on ESPN’s SportsCenter from 1996-2003 before becoming the first on-air talent added at the NFL Network in June 2003, five months before the network’s launch in November of 2003. As a four-time Emmy nominee for “Outstanding Studio Host,” Eisen can also be seen Sunday mornings throughout the NFL season hosting the network’s Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning. As the signature host of the NFL Network, Eisen also serves as the emcee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, and anchors the network’s special on location coverage of the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl.

Philanthropically, Eisen created the annual “Run Rich Run” 40-yard dash as a charitable effort to benefit St. Jude’s and has used his radio platform to activate his audience to donate, raising more than $5 million over the past eight years. Rich resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Suzy Shuster. Together they have three children and two rescue dogs.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network audio broadcast partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f53ab8d1-007f-43a6-8002-edb50458fa42