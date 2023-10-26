UPAY Inc. Announces the Election of Jaco Fölscher, CEO of ACPAS, to the Board of Microfinance South Africa (MFSA)

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: UPYY), a leading corporation in the fintech sector, is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Jaco Fölscher, CEO of Rent Pay (Pty) Ltd “ACPAS”, a South African subsidiary of UPAY, to the board of Directors of Microfinance South Africa (MFSA). (Microfinance is a type of banking service provided to low-income individuals or groups who otherwise wouldn't have access to financial services.)

Jaco Fölscher is widely recognized as a highly respected professional in the specialized domain of microfinance. His expertise in this field is emblematic of his deep understanding and significant contributions to the microfinance sector, particularly in the realm of software solutions. His extensive experience and dedication make him a valuable addition to the MFSA Board.

As the CEO of ACPAS, a subsidiary of UPAY, Mr. Fölscher has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovative financial solutions and empowering individuals and communities through responsible and sustainable microfinance practices.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to join Microfinance South Africa's board," said Jaco Fölscher. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and the entire MFSA team to advance our shared mission of making financial inclusion a reality for all South Africans."

The MFSA Board plays a vital role in shaping strategic direction, policy development and upholding the highest industry standards. Jaco Fölscher's appointment underscores UPAY Inc.'s commitment to being at the forefront of advocating for excellence in microfinance.

UPAY Inc. is confident that Mr. Fölscher's insights and dedication will have a meaningful impact on the ongoing initiatives of the MFSA and the broader microfinance landscape in South Africa.

About Microfinance South Africa (MFSA)

Microfinance South Africa (MFSA) is a non-profit organization with a mission to empower individuals and communities through inclusive financial services. They are also the voice of reputable micro financiers and envision a South Africa where financial inclusion is accessible to all, irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds.

MFSA works to advance responsible microfinance through advocacy, capacity building, research and networking, ensuring marginalized individuals and small businesses have the resources to thrive.

MFSA invites microfinance institutions, investors, policymakers and social impact enthusiasts to partner with them and create a more equitable and prosperous South Africa through responsible microfinance.

For more information about Microfinance South Africa and its mission, please visit www.mfsa.net.

About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a forward-thinking US public company with fintech and other industry-related holdings, dedicated to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to its clients. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, UPAY remains on the bleeding edge of innovation in the technology sector.

For media inquiries, please contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION

UPAY INC.

info@upaytechnology.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of UPAY, Inc. (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.