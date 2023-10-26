SNA Displays Builds Entry Experience for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNA Displays built a ground-level LED spectacular for the entrance to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The 3,000-square-foot video display greets guests with custom content designed to enhance visitor experience and stimulate interest in space exploration.

Known as the Kennedy Entry Experience, the 6.6 mm EMPIRE™ Exterior LED video display tells the story of NASA: past, present, and future.

The freestanding video display is 30 feet tall and 98 feet long (1,368 x 4,464 pixels) with a smooth, seamless curve featuring a tight five-foot radius. The Kennedy Entry Experience contains more than six million pixels and is optimally designed for anamorphic content that creates 3D illusions from a certain vantage point. Blunt Action, a 3D animation studio, created a short film depicting the story of NASA now on display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. At six minutes, it is one of the longest-form anamorphic experiences of its kind and bridges the latest in hardware technology with the newest trends in digital art.

In addition to featuring custom immersive content, live-input video, wayfinding, and event messaging, the Kennedy Entry Experience is also integrated into the emergency system to alert park guests of inclement weather events.

The LED screen’s steel structure is designed to withstand 150 mph winds and features a lightning protection system to provide overcurrent protection during storms. Additional storm proofing included drainage considerations within the display structure as well as proper runoff. “The astronomical new Kennedy Entry Experience is one of the largest LED displays set at ground level,” said Jason Helton, executive vice president for SNA Displays. “I’ve long been a huge fan of space exploration and am really passionate about this particular project. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is such an important piece of American history that represents drive and perseverance, not to mention a desire to push the boundaries of technology and human excellence. We’re incredibly proud to work with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.”

In addition to building the LED spectacular, SNA Displays is the exclusive sponsor of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Entry Experience.

Eastern Sign Tech provided installation services while Ivey’s Construction provided general contracting services. SNA Displays has also provided 3.9 mm EMPIRE™ Exterior LED kiosks to welcome guests to the Visitor Complex and will be providing a 2.5 mm BOLD™ Interior LED video wall for the park’s Trailblazers exhibit.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays brings creative visions to life by building high-end digital displays as vivid and dynamic as the imagination. SNA Displays employs a team of SNAPros™—engineers, skilled project managers, systems experts, installation managers, and support staff—whose mission is total project satisfaction.

SNA Displays is headquartered in Times Square and has worked with clients to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable digital spectaculars in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering multiple days of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Included with admission: the all-new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex®, All Systems Are Go!, an exciting immersive edutainment experience featuring state-of-the-art puppetry, lights, sounds and the beloved Peanuts characters in the Universe Theater sponsored by Northrop Grumman; Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame ® , presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis ® , Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The new, two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of less than $45 per day, is now available for $89 per adult and $79 per child. Single-day admission is $75 per adult, $65 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.

