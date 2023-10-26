IdentityWeekAsia 2023: Unmissable networking for identity leaders across the APAC region

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity Week Asia is back for 2023, and it promises to offer unmissable networking for identity leading professionals and organisations across the APAC region. The scope of identity topics covered at the conference span digital identity, biometrics, identity documents and authentication technology.

This premier event will take place from 7- 8 November at the Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore, showcasing the latest innovations, trends and best practices in identity to 2,500+ members of the community.

Identity management plays a pivotal role in our increasingly connected and digital world. From securing personal data to ensuring smooth and safe interactions online, the importance of robust identity solutions cannot be overstated. Identity Week Asia 2023 will gather experts, thought leaders, and industry pioneers to delve into the challenges, opportunities, and advancements around identity security.

Key highlights to expect at Identity Week Asia 2023:

1. World-class speakers: The conference will feature a line-up of 150+ global experts and thought leaders from organisations, including: PayPal, Philippine Statistics Authority, GovTech Singapore, Philippine Airlines, The Unique Identification Authority of India, IATA, National Australia Bank, FIDO Alliance, UNICEF, and lots more!

2. A packed expo floor: A bustling exhibition floor will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions from 150+ leading companies in the identity space. Companies to meet on our expo floor include: iProov, Innovatrics, HID Global, Iris ID, Dermalog, Integrated Biometrics, IQ Structures and more.

3. Networking Opportunities: Identity Week Asia 2023 will offer numerous networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, potential business partners and peers.

4. Global Insights: Gain international perspectives on identity management as experts from around the world share their experiences and knowledge.

Identity Week Asia 2023 is the ideal platform for private sector and government entities to explore and leverage the ever-evolving landscape of digital identity, physical credentials and authentication technology.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event for FREE in November, promising to be the biggest edition of Identity Week Asia yet!

For more information and registration details, please visit our website.

