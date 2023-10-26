Innovative Designs Inc. Receiving Orders From Numerous New Client Accounts for Top Performing Insultex House Wrap With Unmatched R-6 Insulation Value

PITTSBURGH, PA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) is pleased to announce that in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, we have gained over a dozen new client accounts for our patented, R-6 rated Insultex House Wrap®, with product being shipped out to meet rising demand. The new clients and other interested parties contacting us include some high market cap companies that are very important participants in the home building and remodeling industry. One reason for the accelerating interest in Insultex House Wrap® appears to be related to new building codes going into effect across the US which require higher insulation performance standards. Insultex House Wrap® meets or exceeds these standards where many competitive products do not.



Insultex House Wrap® can provide an unmatched R-6 rating because of our unique and patented vacuum cell structure design. No other product on the market today offers a vacuum cell structure. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best thermal insulation and Insultex® incorporates countless evacuated cells. Our newly updated website explains the scientific principles in detail along with graphic visual aids. Insultex® also provides a moisture barrier and other key benefits that make it simply the best insulation choice for all home builders and home remodelers in projects of any size.

The Insultex House Wrap ® website may be visited at http://www.insultexhousewrap.com. In response to the rising customer interest, the website now includes a new e-Commerce section where orders for the product may be placed directly online for orders of less than 5 rolls. All other orders are handled directly.

Innovative Designs, Inc. CEO Joseph Riccelli said, “Word is starting to spread about the availability of Insultex House Wrap® which is the only insulated house wrap product on the market today. As more home builders and home remodelers learn of this game-changing advancement, they are coming to us with new orders in growing numbers. Because we have been working diligently over the past several months to ramp up our order fulfillment capability, Innovative Designs is ready to handle increasing order levels at this time with plans underway for even further manufacturing capacity enhancement. We project this unparalleled product to gain substantially more market share going forward.”



Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today.



Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law.



Joseph Riccelli, CEO



412-799-0350



joer@idigear.com