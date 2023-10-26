3D Printing Shakes Up Toy Industry: In-Depth 3D Printer Companies and Funding Summary Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unveiling the "3D Printer Companies and Funding Summary" report on ResearchAndMarkets.com

In a game-changing revelation, a collaborative effort between engineers from Michigan Technological University and MyMiniFactory, a leading online platform for 3D creators, revealed the enormous economic potential 3D printing has within the toy manufacturing sector. The industry, which boasted an impressive projection of around $135 billion in 2020, witnessed a substantial shakeup. Through an assessment of the 100 top downloaded designs at MyMiniFactory, executed on a Lulzbot Mini 3D printer, the findings illustrated that just one 3D printing repository supporting merely dozens of individuals has the potential to save consumers a staggering $60 million annually in offset purchases. This significant cost reduction, oscillating between 40% and 90%, stems from the unique capability of 3D printing to materialise novel toys and games that are otherwise unavailable.

In light of this groundbreaking revelation, the need for a comprehensive guide that delineates the vast and rapidly evolving 3D printing landscape becomes imperative. This is where the "3D Printer Companies and Funding Summary" report emerges as an indispensable resource.

Dive deep into the world of 3D printing with this latest offering - an exhaustive database crafted meticulously for business entrepreneurs and managers aiming to stake their claim in this booming sector.

The Industry Landscape Map: Grasp the enormity and diversity of the sector at a single glance. With a detailed representation of 171 analyst-vetted 3D printer companies, complete with their logos, this intuitive graphical landscape map offers a panoramic view of the industry, ensuring you're always a step ahead.

The Sunrise Chart: Venture into the future with insights from the past. This chart showcases emerging 3D printer firms that have garnered funding within the past three years. What's more, it strategically positions them based on their total funding figures, enabling businesses to identify potential collaborations or competitors swiftly.

Company Directory and Dataset: Delve into the nitty-gritty with our exhaustive company directory. Detailing 171 rigorously vetted 3D printer businesses, the directory offers critical information: from websites and headquarters locations to comprehensive funding data, including total amounts, last funding dates, and specific funding figures.

Seamless Deliverables: Receive the product in a user-friendly .pdf format that includes a direct link to a Google sheet. Here, users can effortlessly export the comprehensive dataset, ensuring the data you need is always at your fingertips.

Given the soaring trajectory of 3D printing and its potential to revolutionise sectors, as demonstrated by the toy manufacturing industry's recent findings, business entrepreneurs and managers cannot afford to navigate this landscape without a reliable compass. The "3D Printer Companies and Funding Summary" is designed to be just that - an essential guide, providing a comprehensive view of the market, its key players, and the evolving trends.

For those eager to tap into the savings, innovations, and opportunities that 3D printing promises, the "3D Printer Companies and Funding Summary" is your blueprint for success. Secure your copy today and let us guide you through the intricacies of this dynamic industry.

