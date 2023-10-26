Treat Yourself this Halloween at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating Halloween this year by offering their guests some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. deals.

Before you head out trick or treating, stop by your local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and fuel up on some pit-smoked barbecue! On Tuesday, October 31st, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering any guest dressed in their Halloween costume in store, a free Big Yellow Cup with a minimum purchase of $12.

The spooky fun doesn’t stop there. Dickey’s is also offering $5 off all Packs on October. 31st. To redeem this special offer, simply order curbside pickup or carryout on the Dickey’s App or online at dickeys.com and use the code “5OFFPACKS” during checkout.

“Halloween has always been one of our favorite holidays here at Dickeys,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we’re excited to offer barbecue fans across the country a couple of family-friendly specials this holiday. We hope everyone will join us for a safe and smokin’ Halloween.”

This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

