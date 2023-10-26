Neck Pillow Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Neck Pain and Growing Awareness about Benefits- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neck Pillow or travel pillow are shaped like horseshoe which fits around neck. An individual with stiffness or pain switch to good quality cervical pillow for comfort of neck and for comfy sleep.

Growing incidence of neck pain disorders due to adoption of sedentary lifestyle across globe has contributed in target market growth. Further, availability of various color, sized bedding products in stores has facilitated the demand for target market growth. Furthermore, rising geriatric population coupled with increased lower back-pain due to age-related damage to bones, spine and other spinal systems is expected to fruitful the demand for Neck Pillow market growth.

Market Overview

The neck pillow market is a segment of the broader travel accessories market, which includes products like luggage, eye masks, and travel-sized toiletries. This market has experienced steady growth due to various factors, such as rising global travel, increased health and wellness consciousness, and advancements in product design and materials.

Market Size and Growth

The neck pillow market is currently estimated to be worth approximately $7.4 billion. It has shown consistent growth, and experts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.9% over the next nine years. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily affected the market due to travel restrictions, but it is expected to recover and expand as travel resumes.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Type Memory Foam Pillow, Bamboo Fiber Pillow, and Emulsion Pillow

Type Memory Foam Pillow, Bamboo Fiber Pillow, and Emulsion Pillow By Application: Traveling and Home & Office

Traveling and Home & Office By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Trends

The key trends in the global neck pillow market include:

Increasing demand for travel pillows: The growing popularity of travel is leading to an increased demand for travel pillows. Travel pillows are designed to provide support for the neck and head during travel, which helps to reduce neck pain and stiffness.

The growing awareness about the benefits of neck pillows is driving the growth of the market. Neck pillows can help to reduce neck pain, improve sleep quality, and reduce stress.

Healthcare professionals are increasingly recommending neck pillows to their patients to help them reduce neck pain and improve their overall health and well-being.

Consumer Trends

Consumers are increasingly focused on comfort, convenience, and the health benefits of neck pillows. Travellers seek products that are not only easy to carry but also provide superior neck and head support. As a result, innovative features such as machine-washable covers, 360-degree support, and adjustable straps have gained popularity.

Competitive Landscape

The neck pillow market is a competitive market, with a number of players operating in the market. The key players in the market include:

Tempur-Pedic, Inc.

Samsonite LLC

Cabeau

Kuhi-comfort

Core Products

Wolf Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SleepMax

Lewis N. Clark, Inc.

Originalbones

S. Jaclean, Inc.

These players are focusing on developing innovative neck pillows that can meet the needs of different consumers. They are also focusing on expanding their distribution networks to reach a wider range of consumers.

Market Challenges

The key challenges facing the global neck pillow market include:

Counterfeit products: The increasing availability of counterfeit neck pillows is a major challenge facing the market. Counterfeit neck pillows are often made with low-quality materials and may not be effective in reducing neck pain.

Lack of awareness: In some developing countries, there is a lack of awareness about the benefits of neck pillows. This is hindering the growth of the market in these countries.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunities in the global neck pillow market include:

Rising disposable incomes: The rising disposable incomes in developing countries are creating an opportunity for the growth of the neck pillow market. Consumers in these countries are now able to afford to spend more on their health and well-being, including neck pillows.

Growing adoption of neck pillows by healthcare professionals: Healthcare professionals are increasingly recommending neck pillows to their patients to help them reduce neck pain and improve their overall health and well-being. This is creating an opportunity for the growth of the neck pillow market.

Analyst View

Technological advancement in manufacturing processes across industries has contributed in market growth. Presence of major players and new launched product with innovative features such as novel & creative cervical pillow has powered the demand for Neck Pillow market growth.

Conclusion

The neck pillow market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neck pain and other neck-related disorders, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about the benefits of neck pillows.

