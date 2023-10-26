Clermont-Ferrand – October 26, 2023 – 6:15 pm

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin is planning to wind down the tire production activities of its Ardmore industrial site in the United States

Today in the United States, Michelin is announcing plans to wind down the tire production activities of its Ardmore industrial site. This wind-down impacts approximately 1,400 people at the Ardmore site, which has produced passenger tires since 1970.

This decision is linked to the North American market’s shifting needs and transformations, and the site not being equipped to deliver tires at competitive costs to meet these evolving market demands. The wind-down should be completed by the end of 2025.

Michelin will record a provision of approximately 200 million euros in non-recurring expenses in its consolidated financial results for the year 2023.

