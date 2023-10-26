Dublin Unified School District Unveils $26 Million Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Project with ENGIE

Dublin, Calif. and HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) announced the unveiling of their $26 million sustainability and energy efficiency project this week during a ribbon-cutting event. Working with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a leader in the net zero energy transition, this project includes the installation of 4.5 megawatts (MW) of solar panels, HVAC upgrades, and the deployment of 66 electric vehicle ports across 12 schools and the district office, marking a significant milestone in the district's commitment to green initiatives and fiscal responsibility. The district-wide project also includes a student engagement program that features internships, a STEM education program, and a living laboratory.

The project showcases DUSD's dedication to providing a greener and healthier environment for students, staff, and the community. The comprehensive scope of this initiative encompasses several components including:

4.5 MW of solar panels: The installation of solar panels in 13 district-wide locations will harness the power of the sun to generate clean, renewable energy.

HVAC system upgrades: The HVAC system upgrades will ensure optimal indoor air quality and temperature control, creating a comfortable and conducive learning environment for students and staff. These enhancements will also contribute to energy efficiency, reducing both costs and environmental impact.

Electric vehicle charging stations: The introduction of 33 level-two electric vehicle charging stations across schools promotes the adoption of sustainable transportation options among staff, students, and the community. It aligns with DUSD's commitment to supporting electric vehicle infrastructure and reducing emissions.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our District. We are thrilled to unveil a project that embodies our dedication to sustainability and responsible energy management. With the installation of solar panels, HVAC system upgrades, and the introduction of electric vehicle charging stations, we are taking substantial steps towards creating a greener, healthier environment for our students, staff, and our community. This initiative showcases our commitment to a more sustainable future, and we're excited to witness the positive impact it will have on our schools,” said Chris Hobbs, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

“This groundbreaking project is a testament to DUSD's vision for a sustainable future, reflecting its dedication to promoting environmental responsibility,” said Jean-Francois Chartrain, Managing Director, Energy Solutions Americas at ENGIE. “The anticipated benefits of this project extend far beyond environmental sustainability. Over a 25-year period, it is estimated that the project will yield a net savings of $30 million. These savings will be reinvested into educational programs, improving facilities, and enhancing the overall educational experience for students.”

About the Dublin Unified School District

The Dublin Unified School District serves over 12,900 students, from preschool through adult education, in a diverse suburban environment. The district comprises seven elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school, and one comprehensive high school, with a second under construction. The Dublin Unified School District’s mission is to educate every student to become a lifelong learner by providing a safe and supportive environment that fosters collective responsibility for each student’s success.

The Dublin Unified School District is ranked as one of the "Best School Districts in California" and its schools have been recognized with numerous accolades, including Advanced Placement Honor Roll, National Blue Ribbon School, Gold Ribbon Award, Project Lead The Way Distinguished School, California School of Character, National School of Character, Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll, California Distinguished School, and Title 1 Academic Achievement Award School.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 96,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

